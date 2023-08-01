WYD 2023: Meet the Volunteers!

Fr. Pierre Paul Anani is a priest from the Society of the African Missions in Tanzania. Though he was born in Togo, he introduced himself as being from Tanzania, because that’s where he spent his most recent years.

“I have been young, and I’m close to the youth. I have been in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Tanzania. It’s impressive to see here so much diversity and at the same time so many similarities among the youth, their vision, their projects.”

“It’s my first time as a volunteer on WYD,” Fr. Pierre explained. “I am impressed by the generosity of the WYD, by the capacity of the youth to collaborate together in such an event for the faith. It is truly a source of hope for our world, that we can come together from Asia, America, Oceania, Africa.”

Fr. Pierre felt moved by the youth with difficulties that he accompanied when he worked in prisons: “They told me as volunteer, that they didn’t have any meaning left in their lives. But now they said they felt loved.”

The priest also recounted an event that impressed him at the time he ministered at the prison: “The last time I celebrated Mass, a person could not take communion, but asked for blessing, and kneeled to touch my feet—me, poor sinner—and interiorly I said: ‘My God, it has been Your feet that he touched.’”

“I ask all youth from all countries to receive Jesus Christ, that He will be received in all our countries,” said Fr. Pierre.