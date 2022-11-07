WPI meets Reason & Theology (and James)

This afternoon, Pedro Gabriel appeared on the YouTube program Reason & Theology with Michael Lofton to discuss some of the controversies surrounding Amoris Laetitia and his book, The Orthodoxy of Amoris Laetitia. They touch on some interesting points, including the history of the controversy and the odd situation of Catholics accustomed to defending the nuances of the teachings of John Paul II and Benedict XVI suddenly becoming suspicious of Pope Francis and attacking his teaching as heretical.

In case you missed it, here is my own conversation with Michael Lofton from a few weeks ago.

Also, a blast from the past (we shared these a couple of years ago, but they are back on YouTube). Pedro and I were both interviewed by James Doeffinger about WPI and Amoris.

My appearance:

Pedro’s:

https://youtu.be/1B7ntO98v48

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.