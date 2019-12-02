In my past articles covering the controversy around the carved figure from the Amazon Synod, I arrived at the conclusion that–contrary to the accusations from the usual suspects–there is no evidence that a pagan ritual took place in the Vatican. The statue could represent, depending on who you asked, a kind of Marian depiction of Our Lady of the Amazon, or a mere symbol of life and fertility, without idolatrous intentions. The Pachamama references (which could not be directly traced to the statue) were probably connected to a concept of Mother Earth inspired by St. Francis of Assisi’s Song of Creatures and the ecological movement.

However, all this evidence was gratuitously dismissed by papal critics who just kept repeating and repeating and repeating that the statue was a depiction of Pachamama. Not Pachamama as an abstract reference to the planet earth, but the goddess Pachamama of the Andean pantheon. They stubbornly clung to this explanation, notwithstanding the constant denials from official voices from the Vatican and REPAM.

Since the idea that the statue is a pagan idol will not go away any time soon, it’s worth asking: who is Pachamama, anyway? Please note, we are not asking this question because we think the “pagan Pachamama” hypothesis is anywhere near true, or because we think that we can convince people who have made up their minds in favor of convenient narratives. However, just like the Zeigeist conspiracy theory was making the rounds some years ago, spreading the ridiculous notion that Christianity was just plagiarized and repackaged paganism, it is important for Catholics to be familiar with Pachamama in order to adequately prevent false claims from being disseminated beyond the boundaries of ideological echo chambers.

Some of you might think I’m being too harsh on the critics here. Not so. On Twitter, Mike Lewis noted that the “Pachamama” entry on Wikipedia received a surge of edits during the whole kerfuffle. In these edits, references to Catholic inculturation of the goddess Pachamama were repeatedly removed by anonymous editors, only to be restored by Wikipedia editors who recognized that the deletion was not justified. This was one example of how Francis’s detractors, who purport to be defending Catholicism for their love of truth, do not seem to have any love for truth at all. In the tradition of the best relativists, they try to do away with any truth that is inconvenient for their objective. The campaign against the Pope has priority over anything. The ends justify the means.

Truth demands that a deeper and more extensive investigation into this topic must be done, rather than allow propaganda to go on unabated. For this reason, I did a great deal of research on Pachamama, and studied scholarly and reliable sources. These are my findings.

The Andes, a failure to inculturate

Pachamama is not an Amazonian goddess, but an Andean one. Many apologists have tried to point out this fact to discredit the Pachamama hypothesis. I am not familiar enough with Amazonian animistic religion to know whether there was significant cross-pollination between the Andes and the Amazon, since they border each other. One thing that we need to know is that the culture of the Amazon is composed of tribal communities dispersed through an area more than half the size of the US, so there is a great deal of cultural and religious heterogeneity within it.

However, from what I read about the Andean Pachamama, it is very unlikely that this goddess could be carried over to Amazon spirituality without at least some significant transformations, since this deity is heavily influenced by the mountainous geography of the Andes.

Back in October, during the hottest days of the controversy, papal critics showed their vast expertise on Pachamama by saying: “That statue is clearly Pachamama, any Google Image search will show that.” But actually, no. The goddess Pachamama is characteristically depicted, not as a native woman, but as a kind of woman-mountain hybrid, and not necessarily pregnant. In this sense, Disney’s depiction of the polynesian goddess Te Fiti in the animated movie Moana is closer to the classical depictions of Pachamama than the alleged Vatican idol.

The mountainous geography of the Andes has a greater impact on native spirituality than mere renditions of Pachamama. The craggy landscape of the Andes also made it more difficult for missionary activity to penetrate deeply into less populated areas than, for instance, in Mexico. This explains why the Andes had greater trouble in letting go of elements of their pre-Columbian religions than other areas of America.

Still, we cannot blame this only on geography. The first contact the natives had with Christians also helped erect barriers. In his excellent book Eternity in their Hearts, the decades-long experienced missionary Don Richardson recounts the story of one of the last Inca kings, Pachacuti.

Richardson tells us about a collection of Inca hymns gathered by a 16th-century Spanish priest: Cristobel de Molina. He tells us how many scholars, for years, have thought that Fr. Molina had altered many of those hymns in order to make them look more Christian than they actually were, until further confirmation of their authenticity was discovered in the 20th century.

These hymns tell us how king Pachacuti started to question the foundations of his pagan religion. For years he had been a pious devotee of Inti, the sun-god. But one day, he thought: if Inti is indeed a great god, then why does he not seem to be in any way free? “[T]he luminary always follows a set path, performs definite tasks, and keeps certain hours as does the labourer (…) The solar raidance can be dimmed by any passing cloud.” Not what we would expect from a supremely powerful god.

Pachacuti then concluded that Inti was a created thing, not a creator himself. But if Inti was not the Creator, then who was?

The king found out the answer in age-old traditions, so ancient that they were almost forgotten. These religious traditions laid dormant in the Inca culture for many years, but they were there as a far-flung memory: the cult of Viracocha, the Creator of all things; the father, among others, of Inti… and Pachamama.

According to Dr. Burr Brundage from the University of Oklahoma, Pachacuti described Viracocha thus:

“He is ancient, remote, supreme, and uncreated. Nor does he need the gross satisfaction of a consort. He manifests himself as a trinity if he so wishes, though otherwise only heavenly warriors and archangels surround his loneliness. He created all peoples by his “Word” (…) He is a bringer of peace and an orderer. He is in his own being blessed and has pity on men’s wretchedness. He alone judges and absolves them and enables them to combat their evil tendencies.”

There are other parallels. Apparently, Viracocha also created man out of clay. It is also confirmed that he was especially prominent in pre-Incan religions, being only later incorporated into the Inca pantheon among Inti and others. This is consistent with Pachacuti’s understanding of the evolution of his culture, as narrated by Don Richardson: “The concept of Viracocha, therefore, was probably of great antiquity. Worship of Inti and other gods, in this view, were only recent departures from a purer belief system.”

Pachacuti decided that, if any god deserved worship, it was Viracocha, not Inti. The hymns collected by Fr. Molina were composed by Pachacuti in honor of Viracocha. So the king assembled a Council with all of his priests (a Council dubbed by Dr. Brundage as the Council of Coricancha) in order to revitalize the worship of Viracocha, the Creator. There was some resistance from some of the priests, but others were open to the king’s suggestions. They ultimately decided that it was too risky to tell the people to stop worshipping the Sun and start afresh with the imposition of a new deity, of whom many knew nothing about. Therefore, Pachacuti and the priests decided to bow to political expediency and confine the cult of Viracocha to the upper classes, hoping that it would eventually trickle down to the masses.

Then the Spanish came. And Richardson describes the tragedy that ensued:

“Within a century of Pachacuti’s death, merciless Spanish conquistadores obliterated both the royal family and the upper class. Since the lower classes had been relegated to spiritual darkness with their mistaken notions about Inti and other fictional gods, they were incapable of carrying on Pachacuti’s reformation (…) What would have happened if Christian missionaries from Europe had reached Peru two or three generations ahead of the conquistadores? Surely that period was the optimum time for the gospel to arrive. Interest in the concept of one supreme God was at a fever pitch in the royal family and the upper class. Bearers of the gospel would have had nearly a century to reap a glorious spiritual harvest throughout the Empire before the conquistadores struck. The Incas themselves, moreover, believed a vague prophecy that one day Viracocha would bring them blessings from the west (…) But compassionate Christian message-bearers, whoever they should have been, defaulted. In their place, came a heartless political conqueror and commercialist – Pizarro – and his rapacious army. Pretending that he was acting in God’s name, Pizarro (…) exploited Incan monotheistic expectations to destroy both the Incas and the empire. (…) And how ironic that Spanish Catholics, in their zeal to abolish Inca idolatry, destroyed a monotheistic belief which in effect, constituted an interim Old Testament to open the minds of thousands to the good news“.

The two paths

From this case-study, we can see that there are two different approaches that Christians can take regarding non-evangelized (or insufficiently evangelized) peoples: 1) the approach of those who are willing to use a true evangelizing spirit, by accompanying non-Christians and inculturating their beliefs in order to make Christian propositions understandable to them, purifying what is erroneous but keeping what is sound; and 2) the approach of those who prematurely assume idolatry in every spiritual manifestation of indigenous people and react by destroying. It is also noteworthy that the latter often (like Pizarro) hold a sense of superiority about Western civilization, confusing it with the totality of Christianity.

Richardson unconsciously mirrors these two Christian approaches with two paths taken by the unevangelized pagan: the Melchizedek factor and the Sodom factor. He contrasts these two with the Abraham factor: the Judeo-Christian religion. In the Genesis narrative, both Melchizedek, king of Salem, and Bera, king of Sodom, come to Abraham to present him with gifts. But Abraham accepts only the gifts from Melchizedek, and refuses the ones from Sodom. Now, both Melchizedek and Bera were pagan, but Melchizedek presented himself as the priest of El-Elyon (“God Most High”), while Bera would eventually lead the city of Sodom to the destruction of fire and brimstone that we know so well. And what were the gifts of Melchizedek, by the way? Nothing more, nothing less, than bread and wine, a prefiguration of the Eucharist.

Here we can see how discernment can play a part in knowing what we should inculturate (Melchizedek factor) and what we should eschew (Sodom factor) from the pagan cultures we encounter. Even in preconciliar times, G.K. Chesterton wrote in his Everlasting Man, that world religions could be divided into 4 categories: 1) religions of God; 2) religions of gods; 3) religions of philosophers and 4) religions of demons. Only the latter, according to Chesterton, was completely unredeemable.

Is the religion of Pachamama a religion of a goddess or of a demon? Is it a Melchizedek factor or a Sodom factor? Should we dunk it in the river or baptize it?

Pachamama is mother earth, a created being, so it could never be identified with the Creator. But is there another creature we can identify it with? Don Richardson cannot help us much more, since he is a Protestant missionary. He found many striking parallels between God and other Creator pan-divinities from around the world, but he would be utterly uninterested in finding such parallels between a goddess and that major feminine element of Catholicism that we venerate: the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Mother Earth, Mother Mary and the West

Pachamama is a compound word in Quezua language, deriving from “pacha” and “mama.” The former can mean “earth” and the latter means “mother.” So one common translation of Pachamama is merely Mother Earth.

Many Catholics today are understandably wary of Mother Earth given its connotations with New Age beliefs and with a misanthropic ecological movement. However, there is actually a very ancient tradition of giving Mother Earth a Christian meaning, and even a place of honor in places of worship. I again refer our readers to this article from Eric Giunta (an unbiased source in this regard, since he is on record as saying he believes Pope Francis is a heretic). This article provides a numerous references to scholarly articles about Mother Earth imagery in Medieval Western sacred art and prayers/poems.

However, I wish to go further than mere expressions of Mother Earth imagery and right into identifications of Mother Earth with Mother Mary. In her book Mary, Mother and Warrior, Linda B. Hall, History Professor Emeritus from the University of New Mexico (specializing in Latin American history), asserts:

“Some scholars believe that Marian devotion in Spain was related to earlier mother goddesses, often those associated with fertility and closely tied to the Spanish landscape. (…) It may be that the earlier Mediterranean reverence for mother goddesses made the development of Marian devotions rather easy both in the cities and in the countryside. Alfonso X, the Castilian monarch of the thirteenth century and great devotee of María, acknowledged this connection in Law 43 of his Setenario, which was titled “About how those who worshipped the earth, really meant to worship Saint Mary, if they understood it well.” . It explained that in adoring the earth they were actually praying to the Virgin. Among the seven ways in which Mary was linked to the earth, the document went on, was her complete freedom from the stain of sin, as the man-god Jesus Christ grew in her as plants grow in the fertile soil. The supporting discussion made the connections between Mary and the earth in startlingly graphic ways. The Virgin was like the earth in that the Holy Spirit had cultivated and opened her body so that Jesus Christ could descend into it and become Man and God. The watering of the fruit of her womb was related to her virginity, before, during, and after birth. Finally, she produced the most beautiful fruit of all beauties possible. The argument continued that Mary, the Mother, made possible all the good things brought to the world by her Son “

I found it interesting that such a precedent happened in Spain in particular, since the Spanish would later be the ones who sailed the seas to conquer the Americas, including the Andes. By that time, their Catholic faith had become so ingrained that they probably had forgotten all about the roots of Christianity in Spain, much less the traditional praxis of inculturation. But still, the history shows how a popular belief in Mother Earth, when properly baptized, can transform over the centuries into a fervent and vibrant Catholicism. The Spanish at the time likely did not have the historical perspective needed to take the lessons of the past to heart when they encountered the native people of the Americas. Centuries later, however, we do not have the luxury of such ignorance.