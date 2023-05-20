Which Pope said this?

On the one hand, there are those who, under the pretext of a greater fidelity to the Church and to the Magisterium, systematically reject the teachings of the Council itself, its application and the reforms deriving from it, its gradual application by the Apostolic See and of the Episcopal Conferences, under our authority, willed by Christ. The authority of the Church is discredited in the name of a Tradition, of which respect is only materially and verbally attested; the faithful distance themselves from the bonds of obedience to the See of Peter as to their legitimate Bishops; today’s authority is rejected, in the name of yesterday’s

(…)

It is so painful to note this: but how can we fail to see in this attitude – whatever the intentions of these people may be – placing themselves outside obedience and communion with the Successor of Peter and therefore of the Church?

Since this, unfortunately, is the logical consequence, that is, when it is argued that it is preferable to disobey under the pretext of keeping one’s faith intact, to work in one’s own way for the preservation of the Catholic Church, while at the same time denying her effective obedience. And it is said openly! It is daring to say that the Second Vatican Council is not binding; that the faith would also be in danger because of the Post-conciliar reforms and orientations, that one has the duty to disobey in order to preserve certain traditions. What traditions? It is this group, and not the Pope, not the Episcopal College, not the Ecumenical Council, that establishes which, among the innumerable traditions, must be considered as a norm of faith! As you can see, our venerable brothers, this attitude stands as a judge of that divine will , which established him as guarantor and custodian of the deposit of the Faith.