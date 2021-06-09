Where Is COVID-19 Conspiracism Headed?

Check out the sixth episode of The Critical Catholic on Where Peter Is Media, with Mike Lewis and D.W. Lafferty. We stream live every Sunday on YouTube at 8 p.m. EST.

This week’s guest: Brett Salkeld, Archdiocesan Theologian for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Regina

Overview:

COVID-19 conspiracism continues to be a major issue both inside and outside the world of Catholicism, and it seems to be evolving with new variants appearing regularly. Where will it end? Will the “soft” adherents drop away as the divide between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated becomes ever-more obvious and socially disruptive? Will the “hard” adherents continue blindly on, like the most fanatical adherents of the QAnon movement after January 6?

When it comes to the origins of COVID-19, the “lab leak” theory looks like it may have some basis in fact. Some prolific misinformation producers like Steve Bannon were pushing this theory last year, but it was poorly substantiated at the time. What should we think when conspiracy theorists and propagandists occasionally get some things right?

Join us as we sort through these questions and more from a 2/3 Canadian perspective!

Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay