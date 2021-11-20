What happened to Jim Caviezel?

I know it’s been a while since we’ve done a podcast, but we hope it’s been worth the wait. Recently, I got together with Jeannie Gaffigan and David Lafferty to talk about how one of Hollywood’s most beloved Catholics, actor Jim Caviezel, recently gave an impassioned speech at a QAnon convention in Las Vegas. Caviezel, who is best known for playing the role of Jesus in The Passion of the Christ, recently filmed The Sound of Freedom, a biographical film about Tim Ballard, a controversial self-styled anti-human trafficking activist and the founder of an organization called Operation Underground Railroad, which has collected millions of dollars in donations in support of their stated purpose of rescuing children from sex slavery. The organization’s prominence increased dramatically as the QAnon conspiracy theory became widespread.

In this podcast, we ask why faithful Catholics are swept up in conspiracy theories, and discuss possible paths to healing.

Since this was a somewhat impromptu project, I had a little bit of fun with the audio editing, specifically the music, so apologies in advance.

Image: (derivative work) featuring Adobe Stock images and an image of Jim Caviezel by Genevieve – Jim Caviezel at Flickr.com, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28045988

