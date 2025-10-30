Watch Mike Lewis Live Tonight at 8pm Eastern!

Dear readers — I just wanted to give a head’s up that tonight I will be appearing on YouTube with Christine Harrington on her program “Eternal Life Plan.” We will be discussing the state of the Church and Catholic media, as well as my recent article, “Straight Answers: The Reasons Behind Restricting the Latin Mass.” The program is live, so it would be great if some WPI readers can join us and provide questions and feedback. It will begin at 8pm Eastern (5pm Pacific). If you can’t watch live, you can certainly watch the replay. The YouTube link is here.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!