Watch Mike Lewis Live Tonight at 8pm Eastern!

by Mike Lewis · October 30, 2025

Written by Mike Lewis

Dear readers — I just wanted to give a head’s up that tonight I will be appearing on YouTube with Christine Harrington on her program “Eternal Life Plan.” We will be discussing the state of the Church and Catholic media, as well as my recent article, “Straight Answers: The Reasons Behind Restricting the Latin Mass.” The program is live, so it would be great if some WPI readers can join us and provide questions and feedback. It will begin at 8pm Eastern (5pm Pacific). If you can’t watch live, you can certainly watch the replay. The YouTube link is here.

Mike Lewis is the founding managing editor of Where Peter Is.

