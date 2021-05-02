Watch Episode 1 of the Critical Catholic

David Lafferty and Mike Lewis are going live at the top of the hour for the first episode of the critical Catholic.
Topics: the latest Vigano letter, Jim Caviezel and QAnon, the cancelation of Patrick Coffin’s Covid conspiracy conference, Q: Into the Storm Documentary by Cullen Hoback
Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.
