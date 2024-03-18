UPDATE: Church Militant shuts down, OR DID IT?

UPDATE: Story developing, see update below. ML.

An email went out to Church Militant subscribers at 2:26 PM Eastern US Time this afternoon with the subject “Final Correspondence.” The message, signed by “St. Michael’s Media” announced, “After 17+ years of teaching the Faith, it is with heavy hearts we must now announce the closure of our Church Militant website. The challenges posed by insurmountable scandals and hurdles have made it increasingly difficult for us to continue our mission.”

The email goes on to express gratitude to Church Militant’s supporters and to express regret that the organization could not recover financially after enduring scandals involving its founder and longtime leader, Michael Voris. The email also said that Premium subscribers can contact them at sales@churchmilitant.com to cancel.

On March 6, a former Church Militant employee, Joe Gallagher, announced that his media company, Truth Army Productions, had taken over operations at Church Militant. Days later, a $3 million lawsuit was filed by their internet hosting company, Patmos Hosting, against Truth Army, Gallagher, and their financial backer Geoffrey Sando for “tortious interference with a contract.”

In a postscript to the email, St. Michael’s Media indicated that the Gallagher takeover will not be happening:

PS – As you may have been made aware, there was an attempt to salvage jobs by our friends at TruthArmyFilms.com. Unfortunately, that endeavor was unable to get off the ground. Nonetheless, they have our utmost support that their mission may prove to be one of success, Truth and holiness.

The email did not mention the status of the lawsuit.

[UPDATE]

Church Militant 2.0?

Shortly after posting this article, I was informed of another email claiming to be from Church Militant and stating, “the content you have been able to access to date from SMM on its website (ChurchMilitant.com) is no longer available.” However, it then adds:

Church Militant will be bringing you new content well worth your continued support, as we partner with others just as devoted to seeing the advance of authentic Christianity and the on-going struggle against Communism, both in politics and the culture. We will be rolling out the first of our new content to you this coming week and are in current discussions to add more voices (some new, some familiar) and content in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, this message refers to Church Militant as a 501c4 nonprofit corporation registered in Houston, Texas. Also, instead of its usual logo and tagline, “Serving Catholics,” this email simply has the words “Church Militant” in a plain, sans-serif font. Underneath is a new tagline, “A home for sinners striving to build the Kingdom of God.”

Shortly thereafter, Joe Gallagher took to X to suggest that former Church Militant boss Michael Voris is behind this second email.

Gallagher wrote, “Voris began texting and calling former staffers about joining him on a new venture, but wouldn’t tell them who he was working with. I have proof, but staff are afraid of what lawsuit-happy Voris might do to them. Out of respect for them, I wont post the texts. Voris was asking if they’d relocate to Texas and would not say who he was working for/with.”

Gallagher suggests that this second email is a new, independent organization founded by Voris under the name “Church Militant” in the state of Texas. He concluded the thread by posting Michael Voris hurt a lot of people. He attacked individuals privately and publicly, but couldn’t even come clean himself about his own gay scandal. Which was, yes, very gay. He disappears for 3 months and tries to make another return? How dare he. This stunt is making it seem like this new Church Militant is the same one as has been around for over a decade. That is a lie. All evidence points to one thing: Voris pulling the strings behind the scenes. This can’t continue. For his own soul, he needs to abandon apostolic work and go find God. There is no other option. So it seems to appear that the Truth Army takeover did fail and that the St. Michael’s Media/Church Militant organization based in Michigan did shut down, but a group based in Texas formed a new organization also called Church Militant, and is trying to solicit donations from an old subscriber list from the Michigan-based organization. But who knows who is telling the truth at this point.

