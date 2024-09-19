“This treasure of Medjugorje”: Vatican approves pilgrimage site

By issuing a “nihil obstat,” the Vatican has finally come to a decision on one of the most controversial phenomena in the contemporary Church — the alleged apparitions in Medjugorje. The series of alleged Marian visions that began over four decades ago in the small town, located in what is now Bosnia and Herzegovina, has grown into a significant pilgrimage site, attracting millions of visitors who report experiencing profound spiritual renewal, conversions, and miracles.

In 1981, six young people claimed to have received regular visits from the Virgin Mary, who identified herself as the “Queen of Peace” and imparted messages calling for prayer, conversion, and peace. Some of the alleged visionaries still claim to receive messages from the Virgin Mary today.

The phenomenon has been controversial for several reasons, including the duration and frequency of the reported apparitions. Other recognized Marian apparitions typically occur over a short period and stop. Furthermore, some of the messages attributed to the Virgin Mary have been criticized for containing theological imprecisions or promoting excessive dependence on the visionaries.

While many devotees see Medjugorje as a genuine site of divine encounter, skeptics argue that the phenomenon has been marred by confusion, inconsistency, and commercial exploitation, leading to ongoing debate within the Catholic Church.

The judgement by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), which was approved by pope Francis, appears to be an attempt to distance the spiritual fruits of pilgrimages to Medjugorje and the orthodoxy of the alleged messages from the question of the authenticity of the apparitions and the alleged seers themselves, going as far as to state, “The conclusions of this Note do not imply a judgment about the moral life of the alleged visionaries.”

Instead, the DDF prefect, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, makes clear that the decision was made by “considering the existence of clearly verified fruits, together with an analysis of the alleged Marian messages.”

“The uniqueness of the place lies in the large number of such fruits: abundant conversions, a frequent return to the sacraments (particularly, the Eucharist and Reconciliation), many vocations to priestly, religious, and married life, a deepening of the life of faith, a more intense practice of prayer, many reconciliations between spouses, and the renewal of marriage and family life. It should be noted that such experiences occur above all in the context of pilgrimages to the places associated with the original events rather than in meetings with the “visionaries” to be present for the alleged apparitions.”

The Note draws clear lines differentiating the alleged visionaries from the spiritual experiences of the pilgrims who travel there. It states, “the positive fruits linked to this spiritual experience are evident and, over time, they have become distinct from the experience of the alleged visionaries, who are no longer seen as the central mediators of the ‘Medjugorje phenomenon.'”

Ultimately, the Dicastery’s decision regarding the Medjugorje phenomenon is centered on what happens at the place. The Note continues, “Beyond these particular fruits, Medjugorje is perceived as a space of great peace, recollection, and a piety that is sincere, deep, and easily shared.”

The positive elements

The next section of the Note reviews the messages associated with the phenomenon. It offers particular support for the Marian title most associated with the Medjugorje messages, “Queen of Peace,” saying that it “offers a vision that is theocentric and very rich in the true meaning of peace. According to this understanding, peace signifies not only the absence of war; it also has a spiritual, family, and social meaning. Indeed, this peace is achieved primarily through prayer, but it is also spread through missionary efforts.”

The Note goes on to say that this peace “is the fruit of love that is lived” and adds, “This love, which enables us to bring peace to the world, also implies a love for those who are not Catholic. Indeed, this is not to propose syncretism or to say that ‘all religions are equal before God.’ Yet still, all people are loved. This is a point best understood in the ecumenical and interreligious context of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has been marked by a terrible war with strong religious components.”

The Note praises other themes found in the messages, including those about the King of Peace, surrendering to God, their Christocentric nature, the work of the Holy Spirit, and the Eucharist.

“A few messages stray”

The Note then discusses several negative elements of the phenomenon, stating “it is necessary to clarify some points of possible confusion that can lead some small groups to distort the valuable proposition of this spiritual experience, especially if the messages are read partially.”

For example, the Note expresses caution about alleged “reprimands and threats” from Mary. It says, “In some cases, Our Lady seems to show some irritation because some of her instructions were not followed. So, she warns about threatening signs and the possibility of no longer appearing (although afterward, the messages continue unabated).”

Those who have followed the Medjugorje controversy over the years are aware of the tensions involving the visionaries, the local bishop, and the parish of St. James. The Note suggests that at times, Our Lady seems to want to take control over the local parish, expressing concerns about “the ‘special care’ that Our Lady wants to exercise over the parish extends to the point of recrimination that her pastoral directions are not being obeyed.”

The Dicastery offers a reminder, “Our Lady’s messages cannot replace the ordinary role of the parish priest, the pastoral council, and the synodal work of the community regarding decisions that are the subject of communal discernment, through which the parish matures in prudence, fraternal listening, respect for others, and dialogue.”

Another concern is Our Lady’s repeated insistence that people constantly listen to her message. The Dicastery writes, “In general, Our Lady seems to promote listening to her messages so insistently that sometimes this call stands out more than the content of the messages themselves … This risks creating a dependence and an excessive expectation on the part of the faithful, which could ultimately obscure the central importance of the Revealed Word.”

Judgement and a warning

Perhaps surprisingly, especially after all the years of controversy and the six possible conclusions allowed by the new DDF guidelines for discerning such phenomena, the Medjugorje phenomenon was given the highest level of approval:

“The elements gathered in this Note make it possible to recognize that the conditions are present to proceed with the determination of a Nihil obstat. The Bishop of Mostar-Duvno will issue the corresponding decree.”

But the dicastery is clear to point out that “the positive assessment that most of the messages of Medjugorje are edifying does not imply a declaration that they have a direct supernatural origin. Consequently, when referring to ‘messages’ from Our Lady, one should always bear in mind that they are ‘alleged messages.'”

Finally, the Note once again strongly dissuades pilgrims from meeting with the alleged visionaries:

“In any case, may the people who go to Medjugorje be strongly advised that pilgrimages are not made to meet with alleged visionaries but to have an encounter with Mary, the Queen of Peace, and—faithful to her love for her Son—to encounter Christ and listen to him through meditation on the Word, by participation in the Eucharist, and in Eucharistic Adoration, as happens in so many shrines spread all over the world in which the Virgin Mary is venerated with the most varied titles.”

By drawing a clear line between the spiritual fruits of the site and the controversy surrounding the alleged visionaries, the Vatican encourages the faithful to focus on an authentic encounter with Mary and Christ, rather than on the sensational aspects of the phenomenon. This decision serves as both an affirmation of the genuine spiritual experiences reported by many and a cautious reminder to remain grounded in the Church’s teachings and practices.

