Third Space Podcast: Aimee Murphy – Magnificent Humanity

Today we’re kicking off Season Three! And we’re starting with something a little different. Earlier this month I was a part of a panel discussion with Aimee Murphy about Pope Leo’s encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas. The panel was for a young adult group in my new diocese. And I’m excited to share it with you all here!

I’ve been following Aimee and her work for over a decade now and have tremendous respect for her integrity living out a consistent life ethic. I interviewed her four years ago, during the second season of the Pope Francis Generation podcast, about her book: Rehumanize: A Vision to Secure Human Rights for All. It was a huge honor to present next to her on this panel.

I also want to thank Hunter for putting this event together and St. Monica’s parish in Kalamazoo, MI for hosting.

Watch the podcast here or listen on your favorite podcast app: https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/47-aimee-murphy-magnificent-humanity

Two quick things before we jump into the episode.

First, if you like this discussion about Magnifica Humanitas and want to dive in more, I’m leading an online study group through October that will spend four weeks discussing this magnificent encyclical. Check out https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/magnifica-humanitas-study-group for more details.

Also, if you want me to come out to your parish to give a presentation or day-long conference about Catholic Social Teaching, Conscience, or spiritual abuse, I’d love to see you! You can also find more info about that at https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/i-can-present-in-person-too

Aimee Murphy is an author, speaker, and creator whose life itself exists at the intersection of communities often pitted against each other. Thus, she seeks to build bridges, breathe love and compassion into the tension, and draw people together across divides. She is the founder of the Consistent Life Ethic nonprofit Rehumanize International, a full-time caregiver for the first “snowflake baby” she and her husband adopted, and a soon-to-be-certified birth doula.

LINKS:

Pope Francis Generation interview with Aimee Murphy – A Consistent Life Ethic

https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/interview-with-aimee-murphy-a-consistent

Magnifica Humanitas Study Group

https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/magnifica-humanitas-study-group

Magnifica Humanitas

https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/encyclicals/documents/20260515-magnifica-humanitas.html

Have me out to speak at your parish

https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/i-can-present-in-person-too

ABOUT THIRD SPACE: Third Space is the podcast for those who see the beauty of Catholicism, as well as the ugliness, who have experienced real harm AND real grace in the Church. Every episode I will have conversations with guests about the good and the bad in the Church—avoiding easy answers or black & white fundamentalism—in order to hold on to all that is true.

SUPPORT THIS SHOW: Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. All of your support directly helps my family and allows me to continue working on projects like this podcast, the newsletter, as well as resources about spiritual abuse in the Catholic Church.

www.catholicthirdspace.com

LIVING SOLIDARITY: Living Solidarity upholds the infinite dignity of every person by addressing the reality of spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience in the Catholic Church. Living Solidarity helps to build a Church of integrity and solidarity by accompanying survivors of spiritual abuse with trauma-informed life coaching; equipping Church leaders and institutions to confront systemic harm; and creating resources grounded in psychological research and the Church’s Social Teaching. Visit livingsolidarity.com to learn more, to connect with Paul, to schedule individual life coaching, or to invite Paul to speak or consult with your community, parish, seminary, or diocese.

ABOUT THE HOST: Paul Fahey is currently a professional counselor, retreat leader, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He provides counseling for those who have been spiritually abused and creates resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against all forms of abuse. He previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife, Kristina, and their five kids.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!