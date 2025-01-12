One of the things we do here at Sacred Beauty, our small Association of the Faithful, is the composing of liturgical music, drawn largely from sacred texts of the saints, fathers, and doctors of the Church, in the hopes of contributing to more spiritually and theologically enriching contemporary worship. Today, in honor of the Feast of the Baptism, we are sharing a piece we wrote which someone else set to music. We are including the full lyrics, a score, and the YouTube of the work being sung at the Easter Vigil at St. Thomas More, the Catholic Chapel at Yale:

By the Jordan waters down, Jesus Christ, the Word

Was proclaimed by Baptist John, as the Lamb of God

Bring us down to the font; in his death we’re baptized.

Lead us up from the font: to new life in Christ we arise.



From the Jordan waters up, he, baptized by John,

Was, beneath the Heavenly Dove, named beloved Son.

Bring us down to the font; in his death we’re baptized.

Lead us up from the font: to new life in Christ we arise.



Hear the gentle voice of God, Lord of majesty,

Bids redemption’s light to dawn, thundering over the sea.

Bring us down to the font; in his death we’re baptized.

Lead us up from the font: to new life in Christ we arise.



From our Savior’s wounded heart, on the cross as he died,

Blood and water flowèd out from the Crucified.

Bring us down to the font; in his death we’re baptized.

Lead us up from the font: to new life in Christ we arise.



God has burned away our guilt, that the Spirit bring

To each soul to bear his mark: prophet, priest and king.

Bring us down to the font; in his death we’re baptized.

Lead us up from the font: to new life in Christ we arise.



Springs of water sanctified as his glory’s revealed.

Come draw waters from his font; let creation be sealed.

Bring us down to the font; in his death we’re baptized.

Lead us up from the font: to new life in Christ we arise.



From the waters of the font, our new life is begun:

Born into the name of God, holy Three in One.

Bring us down to the font; in his death we’re baptized.

Lead us up from the font: to new life in Christ we arise.



Image: By Guido Reni – jQEZEeOxlf_0uQ at Google Cultural Institute maximum zoom level, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22004044

