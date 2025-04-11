The Unknown Modern Side of St. Pius X – Out Now!

I’m thrilled to announce that my new book, The Unknown Modern Side of St. Pius X, is officially out and available for purchase on Amazon!

The timing couldn’t be more fitting. Just yesterday, Pope Francis—making one of his first public appearances since being discharged from the hospital—was seen at St. Peter’s Basilica visiting the tomb of St. Pius X. As I explain in the book, Francis has a personal devotion to Pius X, underscoring the deep connection between these two pontiffs.

And that’s precisely the focus of The Unknown Modern Side of St. Pius X: to explore and highlight the often-overlooked links between Pius X, Pope Francis, and the broader post-conciliar Church. It reveals how portraying Pius X as an opponent of the modern Church distorts his legacy.

Here’s a blurb of the book:

Pope St. Pius X is often seen as the champion of anti-modernism, but this view overlooks his deep commitment to renewal and reform. The Unknown Modern Side of St. Pius X reveals how his liturgical, ecclesial, and pastoral initiatives anticipated key developments of Vatican II and even resonate with Pope Francis’ vision today. Far from being a reactionary, Pius X was a modern pope—one who sought not to resist change but to guide it, proving that continuity, not rupture, defines the Church’s path through history.

As someone personally devoted to St. Pius X, I wanted to explore the true legacy of a pope who is often misunderstood or misrepresented in today’s Church debates. My hope is that this book helps foster a deeper unity by uncovering the authentic, dynamic orthodoxy of St. Pius X—an orthodoxy that embraces development and is not in rupture with, but in continuity with, the modern Church

