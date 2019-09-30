The Synthesis of All Catholic Conspiracy Theory (Part 3)

A major part of Taylor Marshall’s argument in Infiltration rests upon highly dubious traditionalist interpretations of the ‘secrets’ associated with two famous Marian apparitions, thus providing another link between Infiltration and fringe Catholic conspiracy theory and apocalypticism. In this third part of my look at Infiltration (see parts one and two), I will compare Marshall’s interpretations of the secrets of Our Lady of La Salette and Our Lady of Fatima with interpretations that are more in accord with authentic sources.
My intention is to bring into focus two very different ways of understanding the failings and troubles of the Catholic Church. All of us should recognize that the Church Militant or Pilgrim Church on Earth, though it is ultimately indefectible, is certainly not immune to persecution, upheavals, corruption, and decadence. It has endured schism, tragedy, and failures in leadership. Some of its members have done terrible things. But Marshall’s vision, or at least the vision he has borrowed and repackaged, is not one of the suffering Church Militant: it is one of an infiltrated Church Apostate, in which a large segment of the Church, including even the pope, seeks to destroy the faith. The mode of analysis employed by those, like Marshall, who promote this vision always relies upon what Pope Francis has described, in a different context, as a “hermeneutic of conspiracy.”
(I should add here, in case anyone is wondering, that although I maintain a healthy skepticism toward private revelation, I do follow the Church in considering these two apparitions worthy of belief.)
The Secret of Our Lady of La Salette
There are two versions of the secret told to Mélanie Calvat by the Blessed Mother in 1846. The first, which I will refer to as the 1851 Vatican version, is the original, which was delivered to the Vatican in 1851 but lost until it was discovered in 1999. It describes an apocalyptic vision of the future in which the pope or popes will endure great suffering and even death (all quotations of these secrets are from the reprints in Marshall’s book):
The Pope will be persecuted on all sides: he will be shot at, he will be put to death, but nothing will be done to him. The Vicar of God will triumph again this time. The priests and nuns, and the true servants of my Son, will be persecuted, and many will die for the faith of Jesus Christ.
At some point after this period of persecution and disaster, and after a subsequent period of penance and peace, many in the Church will become corrupt and the Antichrist will appear:
Among the ministers of God and the Brides of Jesus Christ, there will be those who will indulge in disorder, and that is what will be terrible. Finally, hell will reign on the earth. It will be then that the Antichrist will be born of a nun: but woe to her! Many people will believe him, because he will say he came from heaven, woe to those who believe him! The time is not far; it will not happen twice 50 years.
Thus, the 1851 Vatican version, although it is difficult to interpret and doesn’t easily line up with world history from 1846 to 1946, essentially presents a vision of the Church Militant making its way through the great trials of salvation history. If we project this vision into the future, we can say that although there may one day be a “great apostasy,” there is no suggestion that it will penetrate into the core of the Church.
The second version of the secret is the 1879 version. It was published by Mélanie much later in her life. It also presents an apocalyptic vision, but it is much longer than the original secret and contains many changes and additions. Like the 1851 Vatican version, it describes the persecution of the pope, though it seems to suggest that the papacy may end at some point:
The Holy Father will suffer a great deal. I will be with him until the end and receive his sacrifice. The mischievous will attempt his life several times to do harm and shorten his days, but neither he nor his successor will see the triumph of the Church of God.
It also, significantly, adds a new twist to the vision of what will follow the appearance of the Antichrist:
It will be during this time that the Antichrist will be born of a Hebrew nun, a false virgin who will communicate with the old serpent, the master of impurity, his father will be B. At birth, he will spew out blasphemy; he will have teeth; in a word, he will be the devil incarnate. […] Rome will lose the faith and become the seat of the Antichrist.
It is notable that the Antichrist is described as being born of “a Hebrew nun,” since this may be an anti-Semitic metaphor reflecting the Judeo-Masonic conspiracy theories of the time, but it is the last sentence in the quotation above that that has provided the real fuel for fringe Catholic movements. It seems to describe a great apostasy in the Church that will involve a replacement of the pope with the Antichrist: “Rome will lose the faith and become the seat of the Antichrist.”
Pedro Gabriel has written in Where Peter Is on how this sentence should be interpreted if one takes it to be genuine, but he is also rightly skeptical about its content. Indeed, there is no reason to take it seriously. Even at the time of its publication it was controversial. The Old Catholic Encyclopedia (1913) provides some context, suggesting that one should distinguish between the “two Mélanies”—the young Mélanie who received the secret and the much older Mélanie who self-published the 1879 version after falling under the influence of apocalypticism and conspiracy theory:
Mélanie’s [secret] was inserted in its entirety in brochure which she herself had printed in 1879 at Lecce, Italy, with the approval of the bishop of that town. A lively controversy followed as to whether the secret published in 1879 was identical with that communicated to Pius IX in 1851, or in its second form it was not merely a work of the imagination. The latter was the opinion of wise and prudent persons, who were persuaded that a distinction must be made between the two Mélanies, between the innocent and simple voyante of 1846 and the visionary of 1879, whose mind had been disturbed by reading apocalyptic books and the lives of illuminati.
This “lively controversy” should have come to an end in 1923, when the 1879 version of the secret was added to the Index Librorum Prohibitorum (Index of Forbidden Books). As far as I know, it was never removed. Nevertheless, a small number of Catholics continue to regard the statement as genuine and prophetic. Marshall himself mentions that the 1879 version was put on the Index, but he doesn’t see this as an obstacle to considering it genuine and sees both versions as “equally true.” Michael Cuneo, in one section of his book The Smoke of Satan: Conservative and Traditionalist Dissent in Contemporary American Catholicism (1997) (to be distinguished from Philip F. Lawler’s more recent book, also titled The Smoke of Satan) offers a study of one such group of Catholics. They are the Apostles of Infinite Love (widely regarded as a cult), located in St. Jovite Quebec and founded by Fr. Michel Collin (also known as ‘Pope’ Gregory XVII) and Gaston Tremblay (later known as Father John or ‘Pope’ Clement XV). Cuneo describes Father John’s 1975 encyclical, Peter Speaks to the World, in which this secret of Our Lady of La Salette plays a pivotal role:
Like Michel Collin before him, Father John explicitly links his papacy to the famous Marian apparition that allegedly took place at La Salette, France, in 1846. While speaking with the two shepherd children at La Salette, Father John says, the Virgin Mary warned that the day was coming when ‘Rome will lose the Faith and become the seat of Antichrist.’ And with the rise of theological liberalism and false ecumenism after the Second Vatican Council, according to Father John, this day has now arrived. The entire institutional church under Rome has fallen into apostasy, and a new church, headed by Gregory XVII, has been raised up to preserve authentic Catholicism. (125)
Does this sound familiar? We hear echoes of such ideas quite a lot these days. It is grossly irresponsible for Marshall to tap into and attempt to popularize this vision of the Church Apostate. The 1851 Vatican version of the secret, although we are not obliged to find it credible, presents no challenge to the faith. The 1879 Index version, however, contains a poisonous idea that has, historically, led people away from the Church, into isolation, paranoia, and schism.
Our Lady of Fatima
Marshall takes a similar approach to the secrets of Our Lady of Fatima. I won’t tell the story of the famous Fatima apparitions, since the history is readily available online and many readers will be familiar with it. Marshall’s focus is the Third Secret, which remained unpublished until the year 2000, and this is the secret that has been the focus of many radical traditionalists.
The authentic Third Secret of Fatima, released by the Vatican in 2000, reads in part as follows:
And we saw in an immense light that is God: “something similar to how people appear in a mirror when they pass in front of it” a Bishop dressed in White “we had the impression that it was the Holy Father.” Other Bishops, Priests, men and women Religious going up a steep mountain, at the top of which there was a big Cross of rough-hewn trunks as of a cork-tree with the bark; before reaching there the Holy Father passed through a big city half in ruins and half trembling with halting step, afflicted with pain and sorrow, he prayed for the souls of the corpses he met on his way; having reached the top of the mountain, on his knees at the foot of the big Cross he was killed by a group of soldiers who fired bullets and arrows at him, and in the same way there died one after another the other Bishops, Priests, men and women Religious, and various lay people of different ranks and positions. Beneath the two arms of the Cross there were two Angels each with a crystal aspersorium in his hand, in which they gathered up the blood of the Martyrs and with it sprinkled the souls that were making their way to God.
When this secret was finally published, it disappointed those who had been led to expect that it would describe a future apostasy in the Church. That expectation had been fostered by speculations and rumours that were seized upon by some Catholics frustrated by the reforms of Vatican II. Fr. Nicholas Gruner was the primary proponent of the idea that the Third Secret, once revealed, would expose the apostasy of the post-conciliar Church. Through his Fatima Crusader magazine (started in 1978) and the Fatima Centre (fatima.org) he made the Third Secret and the request of the Blessed Mother for the consecration of Russia to her sacred heart (a request that Fr. Gruner claimed was never properly granted) the foundation of a deeply conspiratorial vision of world affairs. Many in the Fatima movement refused to accept that the Third Secret had really been published in its entirety and still believe that the “second part” of the Third Secret has yet to be revealed. Marshall is clearly in that camp. He rehashes all of the arguments used by Fr. Gruner and others, and comes to the blunt conclusion that “The full Third Secret describes the great apostasy in the Church” (15).
Once again, we are presented with two visions of suffering and disorder in the Church. The vision in the authentic Third Secret is one of the pope being terribly persecuted and ultimately killed. The vision of the entirely speculative “second part” of the Third Secret is one of the Church Apostate, which we are already familiar with from the secret of Our Lady of La Salette.
This idea of the Church Apostate has such a powerful appeal because, once accepted, it fills the world with meaning. One suddenly sees signs of infiltration everywhere. It is a “red pill” that removes the scales from one’s eyes. The rot extends all the way to the highest levels of spiritual authority, including even the pope himself, and there are only a select few—a “remnant”—standing in defense of the true, the good, and the beautiful. It is ironic that this vision of apostasy on a colossal scale is so often held by those outside, or on their way out of, the Church.
Works cited:
Cuneo, Michael W. The Smoke of Satan: Conservative and Traditionalist Dissent in Contemporary American Catholicism. New York: Oxford University Press, 1997.
Marshall, Taylor R. Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church From Within. Manchester, NH: Crisis Publications, 2019.
Image: Photograph of Mélanie Calvat, from Wikimedia commons
D.W. Lafferty, PhD, is a Catholic husband, dad, and independent scholar from Ontario, Canada. He works in higher education and has published articles on the literature of Wyndham Lewis, the conspiracy theory of Douglas Reed, and the life and legacy of Engelbert Dollfuss. Online, he tweets as @rightscholar.
Very reasonable article. At no point did you ask us to ascribe evil intent to The Pope, Cardinal Burke, Taylor Marshall….(insert name here). More of this please.
“Twitter rhetoric” and left vs right “spin” in comment boxes is probably something that needs to be taken to the confessional.
I would love to see a relaxed discussion, one on one, between Marshall and Lafferty. (can something like that ever happen now that both sides have tweeted themselves into conservative and liberal foxholes?).
What has been your personal Catholic experience? How did you come to believe what you do? I bet you have more in common than you think. Wishful thinking……..
Thank you. Regarding my story, I’m technically a revert although I felt more like a convert when I finally received the sacrament of confirmation more than a decade ago. I used to be much more on the “right,” with some sympathy for traditionalism, until things started getting weird under Pope Francis. As I did with Pope Benedict XVI, I sought to reevaluate my thinking in light of the direction the pope was going, but I became more and more disturbed at the level of “resistance” some were showing. I used to listen to Taylor Marshall’s podcast occasionally, and I liked his work, but I noticed a change in his thinking that erupted into all-out anti-Francis conspiracy theory around 2018. I’ve been focusing on Marshall lately because Infiltration really captures a mindset that is common now, and because he’s popular enough that his book has been influencing people in my Catholic circles. I’d be glad to dialogue with him, but he’ll have to unblock me (@rightscholar) on Twitter first!
An interesting and measured response to the eruption of mass confusion seemingly ushered in happily by Francis himself. I’m a revert, too, and was stricken to the core when it came to light what’s actually occurring within the Church. Our Lord Himself predicted that the Church would follow Him–that is the truth would be rejected and crucified by those entrusted with her authority.
I pray you’ll be able to engage in the discussion of which you speak. But I sincerely hope that your desire to be a true son of the Church–in the aftermath of wandering–will not result in blinding yourself to some for of monatonism that is not Catholic.
Read CCC 675 and ask yourself how that may come about. It is Catholic teaching. And something even reverts–for all that guilt that comes along with it–will have to accept.
I find that Marshall blocks anyone who disagrees with him. He kind of leads a cult, and he cannot allow cult members to see through his flim flam, so he cannot allow people to point out his mistakes. Therefore all who disagree must be blocked.
His series on the Third Secret was laughable in the extreme. Talk about conspiracy theories. His whole thing about there being a part 3A of the secret, and then he INFERS a part 3b that has never been released, is straight out of the conspiracy handbook for beginners. If you need something to exist, simply invent it!
He sounds good at first, but the more you listen to him the stranger he becomes. Have you heard about his supposed vision? He says that a vision was given to him by God. The vision, oddly enough was of a beautiful naked lady, whose breasts were engorged with milk. God or angels or somebody tells him, “but the milk is pure!” meaning that the milk is the teaching of the church. When people start having visions, I smell a rat. Just google Taylor Marshall visions and you will probably find his video.
Enough of these fake visionaries, these conspiracy kooks, etc.
…”tweeted themselves into conservative and liberal foxholes.” LOL, so well said!
Have you researched the Marian apparitions at Akita? How about the prophecies of Blessed Ann Catherine Emmerich? Why does the revealed Third Secret not include “In Portugal the dogma of the Faith will always be preserved etc.”? Why was the Third Secret to be revealed in 1960, when it would make more sense? The woman clothed in the Sun is represented in Fatima, Guadalupe and The Book of Revelations. Coincidence only? We are living in those times I suspect.
“Have you researched Akita?”
We have
https://wherepeteris.com/akita-and-the-foundational-virtue/
Pedro
Your link article in Akita revelation wherein you somehow inclined to believe that Amoris Laetetia “as accepting compromise” taken from the wordings of Akita saying “the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demons will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord”.
Amoris Laetetia is not accepting compromises but it is the very gospel of Christ, the duty of the Pastors is to save souls and it should not be seen as compromising previous doctrines. Pope Francis fully conformed St.JP2 teaching to the gospel of Mercy that no one is beyond redemption. The Pastors are commanded by Christ to be merciful like the Father. (Luke6:36)
I think “accepting compromises” is much more related to Ecumenism, Inter-religious dialogue and the Mission of the Church to indigenous people like the upcoming Pan Amazon Synod.
But prophecy and private revelation wordings sometimes are made to appear that the Church were the ones committing mistake so that Church purification must take place. Obedience can only be tested by “ambiguous wordings” if the wordings are crystal clear how can you test obedience? Ambiguity is indeed a weapon to test ones obedience, either we remain obedient to Church united to the Pope or we trust other Bishops & Cardinals interpretation who would satisfy our intellect but will lead us to disobedience and later on we will embrace the sin of pride because we think we are more Catholic than the Pope.
Very well done. Marshall and ilk are leading good Catholics (including people that I love dearly) down the rabbit hole. Thank you for doing the good work that you are doing here.
Dr.Marshall infiltration book is written to support how the Rad Trads had painted the papacy of Pope Francis, they need more people of influence in social media to destroy the character of Pope Francis and to echo all their works how they painted Pope Francis as a destroyer of faith & traditions.
The LaSalette prophecy stating “even the elect will be deceive and Rome will lose the faith and will become the Seat of Antichrist”. The elect are bishops & cardinals but not the Pope as it will make Jesus a liar in Luke22:32, plus the Chair of Peter cannot be overtaken too because of Matthew16:18. The “Rome will lose the faith and will become the Seat of Antichrist” is more of a Wisdom of God in play for satan and his demons to follow God’s bidding in Church purification, remember this is connected to Pope Leo XIII vision in 1884 granting satan more power to destroy the Church. Satan meant it to destroy the Church but God meant it for Church purification for it’s glorious resurrection. CCC675.
Re Fatima vision of a “Bishop Dressed in White”, the fatal error of Satan human cohorts is when they got desperate in 1981 as 1984 will be the 100th year already with reference to 1884 and still they have not elected a Pope within his human cohorts as revealed by Bella Dodd.
St.JP2 is not the Bishop Dressed in White, because “Dressed in White” means “Robe of Light”. St.JP2 mission is to give us a weapon of Light, the Luminous Mystery and established Divine Mercy but the true Bishop Dressed in White is Pope Francis, that’s why he is called a Luminous Pope.
Francis in Fatima: “I am the bishop dressed in white.”
https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2017/05/francis-in-fatima-i-am-bishop-dressed.htm
The prophesy of a great apostasy is biblical, consistent among the Fathers and mentioned in the CCC. Whether or not the present times are indeed THE apostasy is debatable, but surely we are instructed to expect an apostasy at some point in the life of the Church.
It seems are witnessing AN apostasy not only from “ traditional” Catholic beliefs prior to Vatican II but even from the teachings of more recent Popes (Paul VI, JPII, and BVXI). Something serious is afoot and many Catholics trying to live the Faith recognize this, regardless of whether LaSalette or Fatima 3b are legit.
As to conspiracy theories, as Catholics we know that there is a conspiracy in history – that of the Enemy who is continually working to undermine the Church. It’s not traditionalist to believe this and it requires no rabbit holes. There is a war in human history and like all wars confusing your enemy is a tactic that works well.
May Our Lord grant us all the grace to see the truth and act on it.
CCC675 had three recipe in Thessalonian prophecy, that is schism, apostasy and revolt and then the “man of lawlessness or the son of perdition” will appear. (For me, the candidate is Ab.Vigano and he will appear in the “grand revolt” soon ,just waiting for the right timing.)
1. Ab.Lefevbre started the Schism in 1970 and still continue up to this day but it already grown into many divisions. That’s why the 40 Days Prayer Crusade is calling all the Clan of Trads to unite together. According to their embraced confusions as Dr.Marshall conspiracy book painted the Church was already infiltrated and Pope Francis is the Antichrist that was prophesied. This is the perfect example of “diabolical disorientation”.
Is the 40 Days Prayer Crusade a “revolt” in disguised of prayer crusades? The Rad Trads are calling themselves now as Crusaders.
2. The Rad Trads with Cardinal Burke fronting as their main spokeperson in the Media but definitely not their leader, as I think Ab.Vigano looks more to be their candidate to appoint as their Pope in their own “mystical body”. Cardinal Burke et,al denies they are in schism but their words & actions tells otherwise. They are openly,repeatedly and continuously opposing Pope Francis approved Magisterial Teachings and criticizing every plan of Pope Francis like the Family Synod, Youth Synod and now the Pan Amazon Synod. Why are they keep on doing this schismatic acts?
They are baiting Pope Francis to an impose an excommunication on them, so that they can justify their long time plan revolt to oust Pope Francis.
An imposed excommunication is a good way to call for sympathy among the Clan of Trads. Sorry for them Pope Francis knew their evil plans.
3. Regarding Apostasy it means willful defection or rejection of Divine Truth, are they willfully rejecting, contradicting and opposing a Divine Truth? Yes!, how?
Pope Francis teachings and all Vatican II Teachings are centered on the Divine Mercy, the beating heart of the gospel. (Misericordiae Vultus paragraph#12)
They are calling it “false mercy”, so they are preaching the “anti-gospel” as described b y St,JP2 in the coming Final Confrontation of the Two Church.
Jesus is Divine Mercy made flesh, and when we deny the Mercy of God on LGBTQ, convicted criminals of heinuos crimes, and indeginous people on the Amazon we are denying the Will of the Father why He sent Jesus Christ, that is to save the world not to condemn it (John3:17). God saving plan includes Hindus, Buddhist, Muslim, etc much more the Jews who is our elder brother., but the Rad Trads are even openly contradicting Human Fraternity, Ecumenism and Inter-religious dialogue.
They are contradicting the Will of the Father(1Timothy2:4) and denying the Mercy of God which is the heart of the Gospel.(Matthew9:13)
So, they are already in schism, they are committing apostasy too, what is left in the Thessalonian prophecy? The only missing piece is “revolt” and they are doing it now by launching the 40 Days Prayer Crusade, this is a revolt rehearsal in disguised of prayer crusade.
That’s why Pope Francis seeing their evil plot had to publicly said “I am not afraid of schism”.
Thank you Pope Francis for leading the Church to victory. Exodus14:14 and John1:5
You have to recall that Christ promised to be with the Church forever. He promised that he Church lead by Peter would never fail. You see that the Church of Rome will never defect from the faith because the bishop or Rome is there. He did not say He would abandon the Church at the time of the great apostasy.
The rest of the world and Church can lose the faith, but not the one built on Peter. The only way this can be false is that Jesus is not God or Catholicism is a false religoon.
Dylan,
Please correct me if I am misreading you here (and I am sincere in that request– I am not being snarky), but you seem to be implying some things in your comment that you are not openly, explicitly stating. There is no “apostasy,” in the Papacy of Francis, from the authoritative, Magisterial teachings of Popes Paul VI, John Paul II, and Benedict XVI.
Catholic doctrine on marriage cannot change. Pope Francis has not changed that doctrine. Discipline, however, is not synonymous with doctrine. This is a crucial distinction. Disciplines can *legitimately change* within the Church. The various applications of Catholic discipline (which are not changes in Catholic doctrine) on marriage, regarding the Eucharist,in certain specific cases of individual couples, can legitimately differ, as priests meet privately with couples in the “internal forums” described in “Amoris Laetitia.”
On the death penalty, both Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI had been vocally advocating for the complete abolition of the death for many years, long before Pope Francis. Prior to Francis’s recent revision to #2267 in the Catechism, there had been a *very tiny loophole* left open for the death penalty to still *possibly* be used in rare, if not non-existent, cases, but the very same Popes who left open that loophole were also issuing Church documents and giving speeches which pushed for the eventual abolition of the death penalty.
Pope Francis simply closed that tiny loophole in the Catechism by saying, in effect, if we don’t *have* to use the death penalty anymore, as Christians, then why should we? He did not change Catholic doctrine on being pro-life. He *reaffirmed* that doctrine in a developed, deepened way– which, again, was simply following the direction in which the two previous Popes had already been moving. There is no “apostasy” with Pope Francis. He is teaching in the same vein as his predecessors.
One minor correction as I am a Hebrewphile & amateur student of early Jewish Christianity.
>It is notable that the Antichrist is described as being born of “a Hebrew nun,” since this may be an anti-Semitic metaphor reflecting the Judeo-Masonic conspiracy theories of the time, but it is the last sentence in the quotation above that that has provided the real fuel for fringe Catholic movements.
Actually there is an ancient Apostolic Tradition found in St Irenaeus & others that suggests the Anti-Christ would be a Hebrew Person born of the Tribe of Dan since in the listing of the twelve Tribes in the Book of Revelation Dan is omitted and replaced by Manasseh one of the two mini-Tribes that make up the Tribe of Joseph.
In Ancient Israel Dan fell into idolatry and produced a false priesthood so it was speculated the anti-Christ being a sort of ape to the real Christ would be a Hebrew from a fallen tribe. It is not really anti-Semitic. Since the greatest guy ever and his mum are both Jews. 😉
Thought historically speculation on the nationality ran from an Israelite from Dan to a Syrian, Greek or future Roman dictator. Even some Christian labelled Muhammed one.
Of course anti-Semitic Radtrads need little excuse to hate on Jews.