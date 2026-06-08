The Sin We Scroll Past: Calumny in the Age of Outrage

A rumor used to travel slowly. Someone would mention something after Mass, at work, or over dinner, and maybe it reached a few people by the end of the week if it was juicy enough. Now it takes one post. One clip. One caption written confidently enough to sound true. Suddenly, thousands of people are talking about someone they’ve never met as though they know every detail of their life.

Social media has done a lot of good, no doubt about that. It connects people instantly, gives ordinary voices a platform, and can expose genuine injustice faster than traditional media ever could. But in today’s deeply polarized online culture, people often accuse first and verify later — if they verify at all. Reputations rise or collapse through screenshots, rumors, half-context, and emotionally charged posts shared by strangers chasing outrage, attention, or approval from their side of the internet.

We don’t just share information anymore. We pass judgment — quickly, publicly, and often without the full picture.

And somewhere in all that noise, tearing people apart has started to feel disturbingly normal.

When Opinions Become Weapons

Social media doesn’t leave much room for hesitation. Everything pushes you to react — like, share, comment, reply. If you’re not early, you’re irrelevant. If you’re not sharp enough, you disappear into the noise.

So, when a video appears — someone shouting in a supermarket aisle, a tense exchange on a train, a clip uploaded halfway through an argument — people jump in immediately. The same thing happens closer to home, too. A disagreement after Sunday Mass. Parishioners arguing with clergy outside the church. Someone films part of the confrontation and posts it online before anyone really knows what happened.

And almost instantly, the conclusions begin.

“He’s abusive.” “She’s lying.” “They’re disgusting.” “It’s the migrants again.” “Most priests are abusers.” “Where’s the bishop in all this?”

Nobody wants to sit with uncertainty anymore. Very few people are willing to give someone the benefit of the doubt. Online, hesitation comes across as weak, so people speak as though they already know the full story.

And that’s exactly where the sin of calumny slips in quietly, almost unnoticed.

Calumny in Social Media

Calumny is more than ordinary gossip. The Catechism of the Catholic Church describes it as making false statements about someone in order to damage their reputation. It directly violates the Eighth Commandment — “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor” — and at its core it breaks both truth and charity at the same time.

Closely linked to it is rash judgment, where people assume guilt or bad intent without real evidence, and detraction, where someone’s faults are exposed without a just reason. Online, the boundaries between all three blur almost instantly.

It doesn’t always look dramatic. Sometimes it’s just a repost because something “feels right,” or a screenshot shared without context. Other times it’s speculation dressed up as insight. And once it spreads, correction rarely travels at the same speed.

The Damage Is Real

Digital attacks don’t stay digital.

Teenagers develop anxiety after becoming viral targets. Families get pulled into public storms they never asked for, left trying to explain themselves in spaces that have already made up their minds. Priests, teachers, and ordinary people can lose their reputations over clips that show only a fragment of what actually happened. And even when clarification comes, it rarely restores what was lost.

A case recently from Kerala, India, shows how quickly this can spiral. A man was filmed on a bus and accused online of inappropriate behavior. The clip spread fast, and so did the judgment. Within hours, people had already decided who he was. Before anything was properly established, he was facing widespread condemnation. He later died by suicide, and the case led to an investigation into both the original incident and how it was amplified online.

What stays with you isn’t just the tragedy — it’s how familiar the pattern feels.

The Church Isn’t Immune

This isn’t just a problem “out there” in the wider world. It shows up inside religious spaces too — sometimes more sharply than anywhere else.

Online Catholic conversations can become intensely polarized. Bishops are criticized in ways that strip away respect. Priests either criticize bishops publicly or become easy targets themselves. The pope gets pulled into arguments that feel less like disagreement and more like suspicion. People who would normally speak carefully face-to-face can sound very different behind a screen.

Before the death of Pope Francis, a controversy in Spain showed how quickly this can escalate. A group of priests on a YouTube discussion made joking remarks about him, including comments about praying for his death. Online, it spread quickly and drew strong condemnation from church leadership. The priests later apologized, but the damage to trust within the wider community had already been done.

What makes it uncomfortable isn’t just that it happened. It’s how easily it can.

The Illusion of “Just Being Honest”

One of the most common justifications online is honesty. People say, “I’m just calling it out,” or “someone had to say it.” Sometimes that’s fair. Sure, there are moments where silence is wrong. But honesty without care becomes something else entirely.

Pope Francis had spoken about “verbal violence” in digital spaces, warning how quickly people slip into defamation while believing they are defending truth. That tension matters. Because intention doesn’t automatically protect impact.

A person can genuinely believe they are exposing wrongdoing and still end up spreading something unverified. The result is the same: someone’s reputation takes a hit before the facts are even settled.

And the internet rarely slows down for correction.

Why Online Cruelty Escalates So Quickly

Part of the reason social media becomes toxic so easily is distance. People speak differently when protected by screens.

Most individuals would never walk into a room and publicly humiliate someone surrounded by others. Online, though, it happens every hour. The physical distance removes normal social restraint. Human beings become profile pictures instead of actual people.

There’s also the reward system. Anger gets attention. Harsh opinions get shared. Mockery gets engagement. Calm, balanced discussion usually disappears beneath the noise. That environment slowly shapes behavior.

Recovering Basic Decency Online

None of this means we should avoid difficult conversations or stay silent in the face of real wrongdoing. Abuse, corruption, injustice — these things need to be called out. But there’s a difference between seeking truth and feeding outrage.

A healthier online culture starts with restraint, even if social media rarely rewards it.

A few habits help more than we think: pause before reposting something emotional; separate what feels true from what can actually be verified; stop guessing people’s motives; and ask whether you’d say the same thing face-to-face. And sometimes, simply not joining in is the most responsible move.

At the center of all this is human dignity. As Pope Leo XIV recently emphasized in his message for the 60th World Day of Social Communications, technology should ultimately serve the truth of the human person — not reduce people to content, headlines, or outrage.

The Thing We Keep Forgetting

It’s easy to treat social media like background noise, something we dip in and out of without thinking too much about it. But it isn’t neutral. It shapes how we see people, how we talk about them, and how quickly we decide their worth.

Calumny and hate speech rarely arrive in obvious forms. They slip in quietly — through reposts, half-jokes, quick assumptions, outrage passed along in a hurry. In the moment, they don’t feel like much. Almost harmless.

Then suddenly, they’re attached to someone’s name.

And the uncomfortable part is this: the internet moves on quickly, but the person being talked about usually can’t.

Maybe the real question isn’t how fast we react online. It’s how often we should have paused, and didn’t.

Image: Adobe Stock. By Sasint.

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