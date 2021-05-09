The Problem of Internet Radicalization

In the second episode of The Critical Catholic, DW Lafferty and Mike Lewis look at the censorship of outlets like LifeSiteNews for disseminating conspiracy theories and misinformation by social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube, as well as the alternate platforms that have sprung up. We also discuss Patrick Coffin’s “Truth over Fear” summit this week. It had been postponed because they lost their online hosting platform due to their message. Finally, they take a look at the Q: Into the Storm documentary.

Image: Adobe Stock

Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.

