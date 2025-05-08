The Next Pope: Pray for Him

The conclave is convened. It will not be long before the white smoke rises above the Sistine Chapel, and our next pope dons the white cassock and steps out onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. The crowds will cheer, the media will speculate, the pundits and the commentariat will have their say. As for me, all I have to say is, when that moment comes: Pray for the man. Better still, start now.

As some of you may have seen, I wrote a piece about the disposition of Where Peter Is toward the next Pope before Holy Week, with Pope Francis still alive and seemingly as well as an 88-year-old man coming out of a six-week hospitalization could be expected to be. I had intended, over the Easter season, to write a summary description of some of the complexities in the global Church which this next pope, whomever he might be and whenever he might be called, would be facing. Given the current time constraints, I will offer only a bullet-point summary of a few key issues. In no particular order, I would cite:

One could go on indefinitely. The complexities of the Church and the world in our times are endless.

One could ask: Are the wealthy countries of the world to be taken as a model to be emulated, or a warning against the cruelties and machinations of the powerful against the poor?—and in either case, how is a just and humane standard of living to be extended to all, without overburdening the planet? How is the Church to deal with a world where LGBTQ persons are seen by prominent Catholics in some parts as laudable examples of human diversity and in others as dangerous criminals worthy of death by stoning? How are the nations of the Global South to attain their rightful place in the world as equals in worth and dignity, when yawning gaps in wealth and technology tempt elites within these nations, on the one hand to emigration, on the other to institutional corruption? Finally, one could easily ask how the Church’s doctrine and deposit of faith are to be kept secure in changing times – though it is curious that those most likely to express concern here are also those most likely to invoke the First Vatican Council in their arguments. If we accept the spirit of Vatican I (to coin a phrase), such security should come with the job itself, regardless of its occupant.

One of the cardinals now in the conclave told a Spanish journalist that anyone who wants to be pope either has something wrong in his heart or something wrong with his head. (Perhaps the same may be said of anyone who feels competent to judge the pope on his performance.) Yet someone has to be pope. So rather than praying for the cardinals voting in the conclave (appropriate and commendable, but secondary) or for the pope of my preference to be elected (a hard “no,” not that I even have a preference), I’ve been using most of my energy praying for him – whomever he may be, and I hope he’s praying for himself the exact same way I’m praying for him. Because he has no idea how much he needs our prayers, right now.

[1] Poland seems to be on a similar course, which will likely accelerate as the generations that can recall life in the era of the Warsaw Pact age out and new generations who no longer remember St. John Paul II arise.

[2] Thanks in great part to the Kirchensteuer, the obligatory state-imposed tax on individuals to fund churches, the Catholic Church is the largest private employer in Germany. Considering that only about 1.3 million Germans practice the faith regularly, some of whom are Church-employed, perhaps as many as half of the Germans most engaged with the Catholic church may well be on the payroll.

Image: Generated by Imagen 3, Google AI

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!