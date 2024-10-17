Synod’s Call to Action: More Lay and Women Involvement

At a Synod press conference held on October 14, the speakers emphasized the need for greater involvement of laypeople, including women, in the Church’s decision-making processes.

Dr. Paolo Ruffini, President of the Commission for Information of the Synodal Assembly, reported that over 90 speeches in the last three general congregations highlighted the theme “for a greater presence of lay people and women.”

Ruffini noted that in some speeches it was mentioned that many past wrong decisions regarding the abuse of minors were likely made by bishops who were isolated or under pressure.

“It was therefore proposed to introduce advisory committees in the diocese so that the bishop can have them at his disposal,” he said.

This not only strengthens protection and prevention but also allows an accused priest who has been found innocent to be properly reinstated:

“There is a lot of resistance when a person is found innocent but with the help of a board made up of psychologists, parents of abused children, social workers, and assistants, it would be perhaps easier to restore the ministry to an innocent priest.”

Dr. Sheila Pires, Secretary of the Synod’s Commission for Information, highlighted a powerful speech on the violence experienced by women religious. She emphasized that this issue extends beyond sexual abuse, encompassing abuses of power and conscience as well:

“The same women, when confronted with issues of sexual or other types of abuses, fail to express or are unable to express their concerns because of a patriarchal attitude of society whereby they remain silent.”

“It was proposed that in this context, we should introduce procedures and systems in the diocese and bishops conferences to address such matters and problems,” Dr. Sheila added.

Another proposal, according to Dr. Sheila, was to review contractual and hiring policies to ensure the dignity of consecrated women, but also of the laity in general.

“Again, on women, it was noted that in most seminaries, what is lacking is a female presence of consecrated or lay women in the formation of priests, just as there is a lack of experienced laypersons… they guarantee a balanced formation enriching the general program for future priests.”

Along the same lines, Dr. Ruffini emphasized transparency as a fundamental element in the synodal church, especially in the areas of protection of vulnerable people and finances. “This transparency must always be balanced by confidentiality and respect for privacy and sensitive information,” he added.

Sr. Gloria Liliana Echeverri, president of the Latin American Confederation of Religious Men and Women, stated that the morning session of the Synod was dedicated to the themes of transparency and accountability. She emphasized that these values should be embraced “not really as a tool, but as a culture” within the Church.

“Transparency, accountability, all are part of a culture, that must exist in the Church, and permeate also our ways and the identity of the Church.” Sr. Gloria then added, “They are a new way of being in the Church.”

Regarding the topic of accountability, Dr. Ruffini cautioned: “we all agree on the need for being accountable, but who should we be accountable to? The priority is being accountable to God and the community, not to fall into the traps where we end up by being accountable to parties that are not related to the evangelical ones.”

“According to the principles of the gospel, we are not a board of directors, but we have the mystical body of Christ and the holy people of God. And then we must also respond to the poorest who judge us based on how we live. And this is as to accountability,” he added.

Dr. Ruffini noted that “ample space was given to the topic of decision-making and decision-taking processes” and the “need to set up boards of lay persons both authoritative and experienced was repeatedly emphasized”.

“The importance of establishing boards, or at least bodies, that can assist bishops or those in positions of responsibility so as not to be overburdened with impositions of responsibility was repeatedly emphasized,” he said.

Sr. Gloria Liliana Echeverri stressed, the importance of increased participation, namely through structures, pastoral and economic councils, and various bodies.

“The participation of women was emphasized as being fundamental because they can see things that others do not see “, Dr. Sheila Pires said.

It must be noted that there has been no indication that these changes will extend to doctrinal matters. Most of the themes emphasized are systematic, process-oriented and structural, aimed at supporting the Church’s decision-making processes.

This article was originally published at “The City and the World.” Click here to subscribe to this Catholic journalism project by Pedro Gabriel and Claire Domingues.

