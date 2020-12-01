Support Where Peter Is on GivingTuesday

Dear Friends,

Today is GivingTuesday, a day that was invented in response to the consumerist messages of the new commercialist “holidays” of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The official website for GivingTuesday describes this day as “a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”

It has become customary for people to support charities and other projects that they believe are doing good work in the world. This website relies on the generosity of our donors and patrons. We are currently working to establish Where Peter Is as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, but in the meantime we still need your support to keep the website up and running.

We believe, and many other Catholics have told us, that WPI is a much-needed apostolate in the Church. This is a time of great division and confusion, and we strive to provide our readers with content that is faithful to the Magisterium and supportive of our Holy Father, Pope Francis. This has been a year of great growth, and we want to continue to grow (God willing).

Therefore, we humbly ask you for your prayers and for your financial support. Currently, we are accepting contributions via our Patreon page, where we also provide early and exclusive content. We also have a PayPal account, if you prefer.

If you believe in our work, your support is greatly appreciated. To those of you who already contribute, we would like to thank you again.

God bless you,

Mike