Sunday Readings Reflection

Fr Satish is travelling this week, so we won’t be publishing one of his homilies today.

Here is a link to the readings today.

If you are looking for a reflection to listen to, here are a couple possibilities. The USCCB has posted a video reflection. The Vatican will have posted Pope Francis’s Angelus address by the time you read this. Originally I thought maybe I would post Cardinal Tagle’s weekly reflection, but it happens to be a local feast in the Philippines of the Infant Jesus. Still, it’s a good reflection and we have many Filipino readers, so I encourage you to watch and listen if you have a chance.

The problem with finding a Sunday homily on Saturday to post is that most won’t be posted until Sunday.

Then I stumbled upon this blast from my past. It’s the homily for this Sunday from St. Pius X Church in Bowie, MD. The pastor is Fr. Mike Jones, who happens to have been my old high school chaplain! And this is the first time I’ve heard him preach in over 20 years. He presents a very accessible homily on becoming “Unstuck” — how to discern when faced with a difficult decision. It’s well-grounded in the scripture readings as well.

Happy Sunday!

