Here’s a reminder that this upcoming Sunday, January 22, 2023, is the Sunday of the Word of God! Established by Pope Francis in 2019 to take place on the third Sunday of Ordinary Time, this is a day that the pope asked the Church to set aside so that it can be “given over entirely to the word of God, so as to appreciate the inexhaustible riches contained in that constant dialogue between the Lord and his people. … Devoting a specific Sunday of the liturgical year to the word of God can enable the Church to experience anew how the risen Lord opens up for us the treasury of his word and enables us to proclaim its unfathomable riches before the world.”

To celebrate Sunday of the Word of God, the USCCB is offering a Sunday Seminar Series of five videos about Sacred Scripture in the life of the Church. These videos, offered in English and Spanish, feature some of the finest biblical scholars in the United States and are accompanied by resources to facilitate discussion and reflection questions, as well as suggestions for further reading.

The videos will be made available on the Sunday of the Word of God, January 22, 2023 at this link: https://catholic.bible/sunday-of-the-word-of-god/

