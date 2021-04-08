Streaming Soon!

Our regularly-scheduled livestream will be happening TONIGHT at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT.

Rachel Amiri, Melinda Ribnek, and Paul Fahey will be joined by new contributor Patric Peters to discuss his recent post.  We will also catch up on Holy Week and Easter messages from Rome.

You can watch right here or find us on YouTube or on our Facebook page.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/k3s-I4joV1c” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

