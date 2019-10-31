Still Worried About Pachamama? Read Laudato Si’

I know that papal documents are not easy reading. I also know we all have lots on the go, and it is hard to find the time to sit down and read and think for a couple hours. But this is crucial: if you are Catholic and worried about paganism having infiltrated the Church through the Amazon synod, but have not yet read Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical Laudato Si’, please read it as soon as possible. Word On Fire has a lovely site devoted to it, at laudatosi.com. It contains a well-formatted PDF version of the text.
The opening passages of Laudato Si’ alone provide a key to understanding the ongoing debates surrounding the Amazon synod, including the “Our Lady of the Amazon” statues and the question of whether or not the concept of Mother Earth is irredeemably pagan:
“LAUDATO SI’, mi’ Signore” – “Praise be to you, my Lord.” In the words of this beautiful canticle, Saint Francis of Assisi reminds us that our common home is like a sister with whom we share our life and a beautiful mother who opens her arms to embrace us. “Praise be to you, my Lord, through our Sister, Mother Earth, who sustains and governs us, and who produces various fruit with coloured flowers and herbs.”
This sister now cries out to us because of the harm we have inflicted on her by our irresponsible use and abuse of the goods with which God has endowed her. We have come to see ourselves as her lords and masters, entitled to plunder her at will. The violence present in our hearts, wounded by sin, is also reflected in the symptoms of sickness evident in the soil, in the water, in the air and in all forms of life. This is why the earth herself, burdened and laid waste, is among the most abandoned and maltreated of our poor; she “groans in travail” (Rom 8:22). We have forgotten that we ourselves are dust of the earth (cf. Gen 2:7); our very bodies are made up of her elements, we breathe her air and we receive life and refreshment from her waters.
Here, Pope Francis makes it very clear how we, as Catholics, should interpret the idea of Mother Earth. He describes her from a specifically Franciscan viewpoint (not surprising, for a pope named Francis) as a mother, and as a sister. Here, in plain sight, is the basis for the path of inculturation that we saw at the synod.
Some people are making much out of a prayer to Pachamama (an Incan fertility goddess, still worshipped by some in the Andes) that was found on a handout used in a church in Verona, for purposes unknown. On Twitter, I pointed out that this prayer was likely taken from a document created for the Amazon synod by the Missio Foundation, which is described on its website as a “pastoral body formed by the Italian Bishops’ Conference to support and promote, in collaboration with other organizations, the missionary dimension of the Church in Italy” (very rough translation). I suggested that the prayer be read in the context of the rest of the document, which provides a survey of the Indigenous cultures of the Amazon and issues affecting the Amazon region and its people, and places these within the framework of Laudato Si’. Providing this additional information does not seem to have helped, as the single page from the document with the prayer is now being shared as further proof of pagan infiltration, not just in that one church in Verona, but also within the Italian Bishops’ Conference.
But context and intent really do matter. Paying attention to context and intent is not a path to relativism; it is, in fact, how you can avoid mistaking your own private judgement for the unalterable truth. Read some sections of the Missio Foundation website (through whatever translation application you can find, if like me you don’t read Italian) in order to understand why they might have included that prayer in one of their documents. Read some of the document itself, which is located here (and the Pachamama prayer is on page 17, for those curious). At least do that, before judging.
After considering the context, which of the two following possibilities do you think is more likely?
- This Pachamama prayer was included as a means of introducing a demonic paganism into Catholicism, for the purpose of undermining and ultimately destroying the faith.
- This Pachamama prayer was included as an example of how Indigenous people in the Andes (and by extension, the Amazon) conceive of the natural world as Mother Earth, opening up a missionary path for inculturation in line with Laudato Si’.
I know my answer. If you still think the first possibility is more likely, I’ll say it again: read Laudato Si’.
Although it felt like a social-media sideshow, the Our Lady of the Amazon controversy and this latest Pachamama prayer controversy are all part of the messy and sometimes confusing process of inculturation. The concept of Mother Earth, which is part of many Indigenous traditions and, as Pope Francis has made clear, part of Christian tradition, is the link through which we can connect with Indigenous Catholics and also non-Catholic Indigenous cultures, in order to engage in a process of upbuilding and evangelization through dialogue. That is what the Amazon synod was all about.
Those now-famous Our Lady of the Amazon statues—inexpensive souvenir items brought to the synod as symbols of the Amazon—may have originally been produced to reflect a more generic concept of Mother Earth or even just womanhood for tourists in Brazil. But now they are more than that. They represent the Amazon, womanhood, generation, Mother Nature, and Our Lady all in one. Is this a form of illegitimate syncretism? No. To understand, we need only turn again to Laudato Si’, but this time the closing section. I will quote a long segment here. I hope that if you will not take the time to read all of Laudato Si’, you will at least take the time to read this:
The Father is the ultimate source of everything, the loving and self-communicating foundation of all that exists. The Son, his reflection, through whom all things were created, united himself to this earth when he was formed in the womb of Mary. The Spirit, infinite bond of love, is intimately present at the very heart of the universe, inspiring and bringing new pathways. The world was created by the three Persons acting as a single divine principle, but each one of them performed this common work in accordance with his own personal property. Consequently, “when we contemplate with wonder the universe in all its grandeur and beauty, we must praise the whole Trinity.”
For Christians, believing in one God who is trinitarian communion suggests that the Trinity has left its mark on all creation. Saint Bonaventure went so far as to say that human beings, before sin, were able to see how each creature “testifies that God is three.” The reflection of the Trinity was there to be recognized in nature “when that book was open to man and our eyes had not yet become darkened.” The Franciscan saint teaches us that each creature bears in itself a specifically Trinitarian structure, so real that it could be readily contemplated if only the human gaze were not so partial, dark and fragile. In this way, he points out to us the challenge of trying to read reality in a Trinitarian key.
The divine Persons are subsistent relations, and the world, created according to the divine model, is a web of relationships. Creatures tend towards God, and in turn it is proper to every living being to tend towards other things, so that throughout the universe we can find any number of constant and secretly interwoven relationships. This leads us not only to marvel at the manifold connections existing among creatures, but also to discover a key to our own fulfilment. The human person grows more, matures more and is sanctified more to the extent that he or she enters into relationships, going out from themselves to live in communion with God, with others and with all creatures. In this way, they make their own that trinitarian dynamism which God imprinted in them when they were created. Everything is interconnected, and this invites us to develop a spirituality of that global solidarity which flows from the mystery of the Trinity.
Mary, the Mother who cared for Jesus, now cares with maternal affection and pain for this wounded world. Just as her pierced heart mourned the death of Jesus, so now she grieves for the sufferings of the crucified poor and for the creatures of this world laid waste by human power. Completely transfigured, she now lives with Jesus, and all creatures sing of her fairness. She is the Woman, “clothed in the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars” (Rev 12:1). Carried up into heaven, she is the Mother and Queen of all creation. In her glorified body, together with the Risen Christ, part of creation has reached the fullness of its beauty. She treasures the entire life of Jesus in her heart (cf. Lk 2:19,51), and now understands the meaning of all things. Hence, we can ask her to enable us to look at this world with eyes of wisdom.
Mother Earth, in this context, is no longer the Mother Earth of paganism. Those little statues no longer represent some touristy stereotype—they have a symbolic connection to Mary, the birth of Jesus, creation, and the Trinity. If we can’t see this, we must appeal to Mary to “enable us to look at this world with eyes of wisdom.” At the Angelus on October 27, after the close of the Amazon synod, Pope Francis proclaimed:
For the way ahead, let us invoke the Virgin Mary, venerated and loved as Queen of the Amazon. She became one not by conquering, but by “inculturating” herself: with a mother’s humble courage she became the protector of her children, the defence of the oppressed. Always going out to the culture of the peoples. There is not a standard culture, there is not a pure culture that purifies the others; there is the Gospel, pure, which is inculturated. To she who cared for Jesus in the poor house of Nazareth, we entrust the poorest children and our common home.
This is the path that the pope set for the Amazon synod, and for the Church. We should trust him as our Holy Father. Remember, EWTN is not in charge of the Church. OnePeterFive is not in charge. Where Peter Is is not in charge. The pope is in charge, aided by the Holy Spirit, and he asks us to invoke Mary, Queen of the Amazon, Queen of All Creation, as we move forward.
Hi again, at this moment I am feeling sooooo hurt for the Holy Father and our church. fb has been used so maliciously against the Pope. Even yesterday he was called “the false prophet”
I know that there are the American group leading the way but in Australia there is a female leading the way in a horrific manner.
I am just left with a sense that at a time when the voice of the Holy father should be heard loud and clear because of the attacks against life what we have now is confusion so that His voice on these matters is muted.
Why wont the Lord act strongly to bring this confusion to an end because more and more are joining the anti Francis caravan.
I am down and confused not seeing help from the Holy Spirit who we believe protects the Church and the Vicar of Christ.?
Please help this confusion I’m in
Remember that all of this is bigger than us. All we can do is trust the pope and trust that the Church will get through this. The anti-Francis people are not as numerous as they seem on social media. Pray for the Holy Father, and make sure to take some time away from all the chaos online. God bless!
Anne,
I hear your sadness and struggle with the attacks on Pope Francis (and with more people believing in them and engaging in them). Take heart– at many different points in history, there have been unfair attacks on the Church and our Popes, and while the attacks are saddening, they do not mean that God has abandoned the Church and her members. Moreover, God still continues to draw converts to the Church too.
It is very unfortunate that even within our Church, people are attacking the Pope. It is tragic that some people go so far as leave the Church. However, even in the cases where souls seem very far from God, as long as a human being is still drawing breath, there is still hope, and even after a person’s death, we can still pray for him or her.
During and after World War II, there were many attacks on Pope Pius XXII, falsely alleging that he either did not care to save Jews from the Holocaust, or that he did not do nearly enough to save them. As the years have passed, more and more accounts have come out about he actually helped to save the lives of many Jewish people in those times– and yet, some people, including my dear, deceased Jewish aunt, still believed at least some of the attacks on Pius XXII. Sadly, I think that those attacks played some role in my aunt never becoming Catholic or any other kind of Christian. (She was also treated terribly, as a child, by some Catholic boys in her neighborhood, who called her a “Christ-killer.”)
It is a fact of history (and not just of our current time with the attacks on Pope Francis) that some people in the Church will make very lamentable choices, and that those choices will influence others. None of this means, however, that God has abandoned the Church and her members, including the Pope. Even if only a few Catholics in the world remained faithful to the Church and to the Pope, that would still not mean that the situation had somehow slipped out of God’s hands. He is sovereign. He does still leave room for our free choices, but he can take even the bad choices and bring good out of them.
Believe me, I can speak out good being brought out of bad. From a very early age, as a small child, and into adolescence, and even after that, to some extent, my life was filled with abuse, trauma, and terror of various kinds, and yet, God found ways to bring good out of the deepest of darkness, and He continues to do so. He will bring good out of the attacks on Pope Francis too. He is already doing so, in part, through this very website. God bless you, my sister in Christ. I am praying for you. Please pray for me (and thank you in advance!).
P.S. Sorry, Anne and everyone– I meant to type Pope Pius XII, not the XXII, as we obviously *haven’t had* a Pope Pius XXII yet! 🙂 I’ve typed too much for one day, and tt’s late here– past time for bed!
Christopher,
I find your caparison to the attacks on Pope Pius XII to the current doubts concerning Pope Francis are comparing apples and oranges. That is the attacks of Pope Pius XII were mostly if not near exclusively from outside the Church by anti Catholic factions, and about alleged political choices of the Pope as a leader of a state with its relation to Nazi Germany and occupied Europe. This is not the nature of the “attacks” on Pope Francis. The secular forces seem to love our current Pontiff, which one should ponder deeply about. These “attacks” are pleads to our supposed Sheppard that he is not keeping to his primary vocation and properly leading the Church as it relates to tradition and Church teaching. His job is not to Pontificate on “anthropocentric global warming”, which is scientifically a sham, nor the crying out of mother earth – until Pope Francis there was no mother earth, this is new doctrine. The reference to St Francis to such a “being” crying out is a real stretch if not a pure fabrication. Scripture and tradition is clear that we should confront our brothers and sisters if they appear to be in error, Pope Francis is as much our brother as our Pope. This is a real problem, and stating it is not an attack.
Anne, just today I was reading about the secrets of Fatima and how Pope John Paul II didn’t reveal it all because, in his own words, “people would lead it for the wrong reasons, namely curiosity, and the knowledge would not aid them in prayer.” The best thing we can do is pray the rosary, live our faith, and defend the Holy Father/ the Church when we are able, according to our calling and state in life. I am sad, too. Many of my family and friends have jumped on the bandwagon you speak about… it is not helping them live out their faith. Also, it helps me to acknowledge that there are many social media commenters who must never see the light of day; I pity them and their circumstances that must have led them to use vicious words against the faith, and spend their energies for dark forces. Let us pray for them! Most of all, let’s be a force for light, read Laudato Si and keep abreast of Pope Francis’ words. It is always darkest before the dawn. I believe good things are happening. It’s just social media that has “reified” our culture and way of communicating. Look towards the light!
I meant to say, “*read it for the wrong reasons”… but let me take this opportunity to share that I visit this fine website for the right reasons indeed: to fortify my faith, seek knowledge in the service of truth, & find support and give support to my brothers and sisters in Christ. God bless you all.
Mr Lafferty,
I write this as a brother in Christ, with no ill intent nor insult meant. I doubt we will with our fleshly wills change each other’s minds and hearts, but that the Holy Spirit provide anyone the true correction they may need to sway them onto the proper course, including myself if in error.
I have participated on this site before and have since watched and held back from further comment as I did not think it would do much good to point out some obvious truths. That said when I saw Ann’s comment I felt compelled to throw in my $.02.
First the Pontiff’s primary job is to clarify the Magisterial teachings of Holy Mother Church to his flock in the context of the current times in salvation history. At the very least Pope Francis is failing utterly at his primary vocation, as demonstrated by the previous response. Both those who support him and those “anti-Francis”, as you call us, are to do back flips to make heads or tails of what the Holy Father is really teaching, especially if that teaching is both consistent with deposit faith and not heretical. And again, at a minimum, even if there were no harm in bringing a pagan idol to the Vatican to venerate and give it the place of the Theotokos, why do it? What positive purpose does it serve? And would any such benefits outweigh the obvious damage it is causing the Church and the faithful? Does it really clarify the long-standing teachings of the Church that our Lord Jesus Christ is “…the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Jn 14:6. Why muddy the waters? The clarity taught to our pagan ancestors that Thor, Zeus, Demeter or whatever earth goddess you like is completely distinct and a distraction from salvation worked well for us and this was the universal message for a Universal Church. Would it be clear teaching to bring a statue of Danu to the Vatican today and do the same? Of course not! It would be a reversal of what was taught to the Celtic peoples who became great upholders of the Faith upon their conversion from paganism, not synchronicity with it. Is there something fundamentally different with the Amazonian people then the Europeans of antiquity? Of course not! That is the true context and to say otherwise is just pure gobbeldy gook.
This leads to your piece, which I am afraid to say is no more philosophically nor theologically sound than much of Burgolios work. First you reference Laudate si’, somewhat unique in its expanding of the magisterial teachings beyond its normal bounds and addressed to the people of the world, not just the faithful. Many have had issues with Laudate si’ since its publication and were very concerned of its content, as it was suggestive of a launch point of the type of heresy, we witnessed with the Pachamama. Pantheistic and syncretic. This was predicted and at the time, and traditional Catholics were being told we were over reacting. https://akacatholic.com/laudato-si-a-giant-leap-toward-formal-heresy/
So, from my perspective, your first argument is circular, as to why not to be concerned about the Pachamama. You are referring to a heretically framed document to support heretical acts.
Secondly, you claim a false dilemma (paraphrasing you here): That either Bergoglio is part of a conspiracy to summon demons into the church, or the Holy Father is using a kosher paradigm in which to accompany an indigenous people in some unique way that is consistent with the magisterium via Laudate si’. There are other options but the most graceful one is that through the well intentioned, but false construct of this accompaniment, melding pantheistic false religious beliefs with the authority of the Church, yes, demons are inadvertently invited to do much damage to the Body of Christ and to the souls of the faithful. There is a great spirit of distress and confusion.
When Paul was in Athens he did not recommend taking the monument of the unknown god to accompany the pagans to the Christian churches, but to get the Greeks to see that the unknown god represents Jesus Christ, albeit imperfectly.
Acts 17: Paul in Athens
22 Then Paul stood in front of the Areopagus and said, “Athenians, I see how extremely religious you are in every way. 23 For as I went through the city and looked carefully at the objects of your worship, I found among them an altar with the inscription, ‘To an unknown god.’ What therefore you worship as unknown, this I proclaim to you. 24 The God who made the world and everything in it, he who is Lord of heaven and earth, does not live in shrines made by human hands, 25 nor is he served by human hands, as though he needed anything, since he himself gives to all mortals life and breath and all things. 26 From one ancestor[i] he made all nations to inhabit the whole earth, and he allotted the times of their existence and the boundaries of the places where they would live, 27 so that they would search for God[j] and perhaps grope for him and find him—though indeed he is not far from each one of us. 28 For ‘In him we live and move and have our being’; as even some of your own poets have said,
‘For we too are his offspring.’
29 Since we are God’s offspring, we ought not to think that the deity is like gold, or silver, or stone, an image formed by the art and imagination of mortals. 30 While God has overlooked the times of human ignorance, now he commands all people everywhere to repent, 31 because he has fixed a day on which he will have the world judged in righteousness by a man whom he has appointed, and of this he has given assurance to all by raising him from the dead.”
Syncretic allowances are no longer valid when the true teaching is known. The proper teaching the Pope should be conveying to the people of the Amazon is the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and once that is known they should be led into repentance in accordance with the Gospel. Indulging the sacrifices of earth to a false goddess is the exact opposite of what Paul is teaching here. This is the deposit of faith. This could not be more clear, and my simple mind cannot get past the obvious contradiction something like the Pachamama presents to the faithful.
I know this site is well intentioned, but it is full of similar contradictions and pretzel twits to try to justify the teachings of the current Pontiff. People with my point of view are much more numerous than you believe, and we are mostly silently praying for Holy Mother Church, in the fullness of faith. We will all get through these dark, difficult and confusing times. Hopefully in the full light of salvation.
Pax Christi,
Cian
The simple question to your long post is, If I use the gift of prudence whom will I trust?
Jesus entrusted His Church to Peter, gave him the Keys and assured him that his faith will not fail.
Pope Francis very clearly said “theres no idolatrous expression” while the Rad Trads see evil when Pope Francis sees no evil.
So, the simple question boils down to one thing, If I use the gift of prudence and embraced Jesus words, whose words or judgement will I trust on Pachamama interpretation. The words of Pope Francis the Supreme Interpreter & Guarantor of Faith or your words of interpretation?
Jong, How do you square the circle with the FACT that we have had bad Popes in the past? Should the flock have listened to every statement made by same?
Jong,
There are a few problems with your simplistic approach, which is basically the approach of this site. some of which are longer answers based on Natural Law on our God given conscious as outlined in the Catechism. Not to mention logic and common sense identifying base contradictions with the teachings of previous Pontiff’s – when both are to be the interpreters and Guarantors of the Faith. But let me take your approach for a moment and make this simple. One of the major problems of the current Pontificate is he will not engaged directly with the “Rad Trads” as you call them. He declined to answer the Dubia, claimed he “will not say a single word” about the Vigano letters and associated allegations, there are other examples. Frankly there was much confusion about the Pachamama until he admitted plainly that it was the Pachamama. So as to the quote you have provided “theres no idolatrous expression”, I have not seen that and would love the reference. I am happy to check it out in context. However he has also not directly answered Scalfari’s allegation that “Pope Francis conceives Christ as Jesus of Nazareth, a man, not God incarnate.” the Vatican press did not outright say Scalfari was incorrect but that was “his interpretation”. So there is a lot of interpretation going on here due to lack of clarity, which is my point.
So my question to you is this. If Pope Francis did clarify this and say yes Scalfari’s interpretation is correct and that
“he conceives Christ as Jesus of Nazareth, a man, not God incarnate.”, would you believe that yourself? Your position would seem to indicate you would have to take it as magisterial teaching of the Church. And if not why not?
jong- You are absolutely right, and in the end this is what it always boils down to, and what those who dissent refuse to fully accept. Not only did Christ gift us with the promise of protection, he went above and beyond, and told us not to worry, for what is bound and loose on earth will be bound and loose in heaven. So even if something were ever not quite exactly as he intended, he has given us his word that he will honor it. How fantastic is that! Yet still, for some this is not good enough. They need to impose their will.
I cannot help but continue to shake my head in disbelief, reading otherwise intelligent and well informed people unable to recognize their dissent, because they demand their ‘intellectual’ arguments be understood, for they are right and the pope is wrong; they know Tradition. The Church, obviously fully aware that this is human nature for some, teaches that the AUTHENTIC interpretation of Tradition and Scripture is given to the Magisterium ALONE, but again this is ignored, and ‘but the pope has erred’ continues.
There are no ya buts with faith. You either accept the teaching or you do not, but if you don’t, referring to yourself as faithful is not really being truthful, as you are only being faithful to what you believe to be true. Maybe that is why so many dissenters constantly refer to themselves as “the faithful”, often repeated ad nausaum.
The very fact that Christ gifted us with the Church, with Peter and with the promise of the keys to the kingdom through Peter tells us he knows too well the human condition of pride, and the damage it can do, so the one and only solution remains to accept his gift and stay with the pope. This site is also a gift for anyone who wants to receive it. All the answers to anything you may question are here for the taking, in countless articles, if you are open to receive them, to help you journey back to where you need to be, humble and willing to give submission of the will and intellect, as the Catholic Church continues to teach.
Marie, how does one explain the teaching differences between Pope Francis and Pope John Paul II? As a practicing Catholic, who decides which Pope is correct? How does one Pope contradict another according to your above views? I simply dissent from any new teachings that completely contradict past Church teachings or doctrines. The gospels order us to do same.
Michael- The gospels do not order you to do that. The Church teaches the exact opposite. I personally do not see anything contradictory in JPII and Francis. Quite the opposite, the death penalty being a prime example. I think the problem is some people focus on a tree in the forest rather than the forest itself. I choose to see the forest. Regardless, if we struggle making the connection to something, we accept that there is one, and try hard to understand it. That must be your starting point, your centre point and your concluding point of understanding. Sometimes we get it all, sometimes most of it, and sometimes, despite our efforts, we remain a little confused. Faith requires us to accept all of the above, and embrace it going forward.
I forgot to also mention, with Christ’s gift, he also gave one more gift/warning to the faithful doubters. “Whoever listens to you listens to me; whoever rejects you rejects me; but whoever rejects me rejects him who sent me.” . We need to always remember that. Gifts come with expectations when we have free will.
Marie, St Paul appears to state differently : I wonder that you are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ, unto another gospel. [7] Which is not another, only there are some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel of Christ. [8] But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach a gospel to you besides that which we have preached to you, let him be anathema. [9] As we said before, so now I say again: If any one preach to you a gospel, besides that which you have received, let him be anathema.
Pope John Paul II clearly stated a divorced and remarried Catholic without an annulment could NOT receive the Eucharist UNLESS they lived as brother and sister. Pope Francis clearly stated differently on the matter.
Pope John Paul II clearly stated the Death penalty was just under certain circumstances. Pope Francis claims it is never just.
Pope John Paul II was fiercely pro-life and anti-abortion. Pope Francis once called abortion a “small minded matter”.
Pope John Paul II clearly stated no female ordination under ANY circumstances. Pope Francis is entertaining a female diaconate .
How does one square these differences?
It seems like the Vatican (and perhaps the pope) is more interested in saving face and not being questioned, than accuracy. How can you take it seriously when they say there is nothing wrong. They say that they didn’t know what the figures were, they didn’t know what the represent, they didn’t know what the natives were doing, and they still don’t. yet despite that.. All they know is that nothing inappropriate happened. And their apologists run with that too. “whatever it was, it wasn’t bad, because some important personage who’s more bureaucrat than cleric said so”
Maybe they were caught by surprise, Maybe they didn’t know what would happen at the ceremony. I don’t see why they wouldn’t say so, if that were the case.
I see in this article an attempt to justify and defend the very confusing and misleading actions by our clergy of alleged “idolatry” and worship of Pachamama during the Amazon Synod.
A question for all of us in our discernment of this critical issue:
Given the “explanation” the author has provided, would you now be comfortable permitting Pachamama in our churches, lighting candles before her, bowing down, turning your back to Our Lord in the tabernacle, and prostrating yourself before this wooden statue of her in imitation of our clergy and other Synod participants? Yes or no?
I know for me, personally, as a faithful practicing Catholic, that you would have to kill me before I would ever physically bow to Pachamama or venerate her in our churches or in my heart. I hope that all of us here can say the same.
If one is concerned regarding the Pachamama debacle, absolutely, read Laudato Si. Another problematic communique from a pontificate that, for whatever reason, seems intent on confusing clear Catholic teaching with pagan elements. There is a pattern forming and it is not of the Holy Ghost–who doesn’t merely surprise and confuse, but clarifies and instructs.
This blog seems disturbingly bent on aiding and abetting whatever is said, done, or not done under a false flag of obedience.
Catholics should indeed be asking where Peter is. And when Peter suggests that we avoid Jerusalem to cozen up to the world, the flesh, and paganism, should engage the language of Our Lord and say, “Get behind me, Satan.” For Francis seems to not know of what spirit he is.
Shouldn’t we as good and faithful children aid our father in finding his way back to the truth which he is vowed to uphold?
D.W., this is brilliant! As an English major, I also think it’s perfectly written. It gave me chills. I’m very excited about these new pathways for the Church, and I intend to read “Laudato Si” in its entirety. Thank you so much, and Godspeed!