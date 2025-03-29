“St. Pius X” Book Launch This Friday!

I’m pleased to announce the launch of my latest book “The Unknown Modern Side of St. Pius X“!

In this book, I seek to present a different perspective on Pope Pius X, since this pontiff has been so misunderstood and even used to fuel opposition to the Second Vatican Council and Pope Francis. I try to counter that, by highlighting the points of contact and continuity between Pius X, the Council, and the current pontiff.

Additionally, I examine how Pius X has been widely misrepresented, particularly in relation to his fight against Modernism. By properly contextualizing his efforts, I demonstrate why his condemnation does not apply to the modern Church.

In fact, I argue that Pius was a modern pope in the true sense of the word, and that “modern” and “Modernism” are two very distinct concepts.

The foreword is from Prof. Robert Fastiggi, Professor of Dogmatic Theology:

Dr. Pedro Gabriel, in The Unknown Modern Side of Pius X, provides a far more complete account of the extraordinary holiness and pastoral zeal of St. Pius X than any encyclopedia article could ever achieve. He reveals the unknown modern side of Pius X that is obscured by traditionalist Catholics (…) The Unknown Modern Side of Pius X is a remarkable book of scholarship and insight. It’s clear that Dr. Gabriel has read through almost all of the writings of Pius X. He shows how many of the concerns and pastoral initiatives of Pius X resonate with the teachings of Vatican II and Pope Francis. St. Pius was an opponent of the heresy of Modernism, but he was not opposed to modernity. He was a man of his times, but also a reformer who was not afraid to bring about the changes he believed were needed for the good of the Church. Pius X should not be seen in opposition to Pope Francis. Though they lived in different eras, they are nevertheless kindred spirits. They are both popes who sought to govern their flocks by seeking out the smell of their sheep. Both pontiffs have served the faithful with love, humility, and compassion.

The book will be launched this coming Friday, April 4, in both eBook and paperback versions. If you wish to preorder the eBook version, you can do so by clicking here.

