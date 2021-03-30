Second Cardinal Schönborn Interview on CDF Statement

[Editor’s note: On Sunday, March 30, Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn gave an in-depth interview on the Austrian television network ORF. During the program, he spoke for a second time about the recent CDF statement on blessings for same-sex couples in the Catholic Church (Click here for our translation of his March 24 interview). This translation was provided by Deacon Clayton Nickel. The translation is provided for informational purposes and doesn’t necessarily represent the editorial position of Where Peter Is.]

Original interview link here (video is queued to the discussion about the CDF document)

Andreas Mayer-Bohusch (ORF):

In the middle of the Corona crisis, the church is again making negative headlines. This is about refusing to give blessings to homosexual couples. For example, the news magazine “Profil” wrote: “The Vatican is losing its moral authority.” Was it sensible to start such a discussion at this time? Does it pay off?

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn:

I have already commented on this and will say it again: I was not happy — neither about the timing nor about the type of communication. You can defend your concerns with good arguments. But it came across so poorly that only the “no” was actually heard and the “yes” — which was the actual intention behind it — was not heard.

Andreas Mayer-Bohusch (ORF):

But an institution like the Church should also master that—the rules of communication.

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn:

Yes, and, there is in communication — in communication errors happen everywhere, but that was a clear communication error. Of all things coming after the Pope’s momentous trip to Iraq—which received worldwide attention—is now, completely, completely (at least with us) superseded by this issue, which is really not a central issue.

Doris Helmberger-Fleckl (Die Furche):

For many people it is central — to those who are affected. But another thing that interests me: you are a member of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and this document is from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. In other words, what went on here that you didn’t — did it happen behind your back? How can you imagine that such a document would come about without your knowledge?

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn:

I have been a member of the Congregation for 25 years. There is a so-called Council of Cardinals, which is actually the governing body of the Congregation. They are asked about the big issues and we also advise on them. We will probably have a face-to-face meeting in May for the first time — hopefully we can — if, if we can. I very much regretted that this subject, which is very delicate, was not discussed in the plenary assembly of the Congregation. It is routine for questions to be answered by the Congregation. That was a request and the Congregation responded.

Doris Helmberger-Fleckl (Die Furche):

Now you have said that the communications have not always gone well. But in terms of content, you stand behind the document. There are of course many who see it very differently. There have been countless theologians and women theologians who have sharply criticized this, who have also said that the discussion has progressed further along. [Translator’s note: “has progressed further along” is said in the sense that his view has been overtaken or that the discussion has moved beyond that point.] Also, if you consider the scientific, anthropological findings—there was also a change in the Second Vatican Council, for example, when it came to the understanding of marriage, which is actually what the document is about. It is no longer purely about procreation, but about love—and there is love even between same-sex couples. That is what this blessing would have been about. So to what extent do you also defend the content of this document?

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn:

No—I, I stand by the core concern, very clearly. But I believe that, the “yes”, sacramental marriage is something sacred and that it will always be something holy; “yes” to sacramental marriage, as it is familiar to us from the first page of the Bible: that God created man as man and woman and to be fruitful and multiply. In the Jewish tradition that is the very first commandment that God gave in the Bible, and that is something holy and worth protecting. And from a sociological point of view—well, I brought my Frank Schirrmacher book, Minimum, with me because I read it with great fascination, it’s already a few years old, a bestseller. It’s a plea from a sociologist, completely devoid of any religious background—it’s a tremendous plea for the survival of the family as a social network today.

Doris Helmberger-Fleckl (Die Furche):

Cardinal, the plea for sacramental marriage is one thing, but another is that many people do not understand why it is not even possible to bless these couples. They say, pointedly, that there are blessings of guns and they do not understand why it is impossible to bless people who love one another and want to be faithful [Translator’s note: in the original German, the word “faithful” here is in the sense of both faithful to each other and toward their faith], and who want to receive and be blessed.

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn:

In my opinion I made a simple comparison. My mother is now approaching her hundredth birthday, I will hopefully be able to be with her for her birthday. Whenever I leave her, I receive a blessing from her. And I am sure that she would also give me her blessing if I were in another living situation. As tradition says, the Church is mater et magistra, mother and teacher. It is her mission to teach. Jesus said go out and teach all people. Yes, that’s a responsibility, but she’s a mother first.

I know many people who are attracted to and love people of the same sex. For them, this message from Rome was seriously hurtful, because it made them think “Our mother has no blessing for me?” Can a mother leave me without a blessing? Recently, I was with a dear old friend who is also nearly a hundred, who has lived faithfully in a same-sex partnership for 60 years. I want to ask my dear mother Church, isn’t that valuable? Isn’t that something we should also honor? I would like to ask our Church to talk less about sexuality and more about love. Let’s talk more about a successful relationship and less about what’s allowed and what’s not allowed. And that’s why I understand why many priests and pastors have reacted with great very disappointment here, yes.

Andreas Mayer-Bohusch (ORF):

A very prominent colleague of yours, the pastor of the Viennese cathedral, Toni Faber, says that he will not and would not refuse a blessing to homosexual couples. Are you of the same opinion as your cathedral’s priest?

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn:

My relationship with the cathedral’s pastor Toni Faber is very good. We have different roles and he does a lot of things very well in his role, some I criticize internally. I’m not doing that now. But even here, you have to take a closer look: is this a bombastic wedding where the organ is blaring, they drive up a white carriage? Is it just a great party or is it really about a blessing? And that applies to every type of partnership, which is why I said in my statement that when it becomes a show, the blessing becomes a blessing and I’m skeptical about that. If, I think of many examples that I have seen, where I say yes, I wish you that your relationship succeeds and that of course also applies to same-sex partnerships. I wish you and I wish you [Translator’s note: meaning, “I impart a blessing to you (both) and you as an individual”] … What does blessing mean? Benedicere.

Doris Helmberger-Fleckl (Die Furche):

But if you say that if it’s not just a show, then it’s also difficult if the church can judge if it’s just a show now. The point is, you say, if people want a blessing, an honest, honest one, then we don’t want to deny them this blessing, you can’t deny them this blessing.

Doris Helmberger-Fleckl (Die Furche):

The only problem with this, with this document, is that people may not come at all. They may no longer come to the Church, because they feel like they’ve been slapped in the face and will say, I just don’t need it anymore.

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn:

That is the situation of many people. I know that. Yes. And that’s why I wasn’t—like I said—I wasn’t happy. As much as I think the gist of this document is correct, the way it was said was, or at least is, very hurtful. And I, I think, I think you can also say, please, there is potential for improvement in communication.

Image: Screenshot, ORF.