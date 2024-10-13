Reflection on the death of Bishop Bernard Tissier de Mallerais

On October 8, 2024, Bishop Bernard Tissier de Mallerais died, at the age of 79. He was one of the four bishops consecrated illicitly and against the express will of Pope St. John Paul II by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre and Bishop Antonio de Castro Meyer on June 30, 1988. His death and the 2010 expulsion of Bishop Richardson from the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) means the Society is down to two active bishops.

Tissier de Mallerais was not the most well-known of the four. Bishop Bernard Fellay is known as a former Superior-General of the SSPX who conducted failed talks with Rome. Bishop Richard Williamson is a firebrand – reactionary even by SSPX standards — expelled by the Society and best known for his antisemitic remarks. The other two, Tissier de Mallerais and Alfonso de Galleretta, remained away from the public eye for the most part, though both were influential behind the scenes.

Please note that this piece does not intend to malign Tissier de Mallerais. We must all of us stand before the throne of God, our souls stripped bare and our hearts alone bearing witness. The angels will stand mute as the books are opened. I tremble for myself, so I will not stand in judgement of my departed brother. I too participated in a schism, and it is only by grace that I returned to Rome and he did not. I will not canonize him either, as I hope no one will declare me in the company of the elect, but rather pray for me. Yet I notice that One Peter Five has already as good as canonized him, with the headline RESPECT THE DEAD: Bishop Tissier Goes to His Eternal Reward, and promising future material ‘honouring His Excellency.’

Undoubtedly one must be sensitive. At the same time, facts must be faced. Truths must be acknowledged. Along with the three other bishops, Bernard Tissier de Mallerais accepted consecration against the explicit will of His Holiness Pope John Paul II — who has since been declared a saint. They knew the consequences. They knew they were committing a canonically schismatic act. He wrote books in defense of Marcel Lefebvre. For a time he was the Secretary-General of the Society of St. Pius X. He was the intellect behind the monstrous “St. Charles Borromeo Canonical Commission,” which claims to exercise jurisdiction in cases reserved to bishops and even the Holy See, including questions concerning the validity of marriages. I once personally asked the bishop on what possible grounds could we lay claim to such jurisdiction. His reply was the same as he gave to Father Emmanuel Berger, also formerly of the SSPX:

Our position does not seem clear to you; but it is the Archbishop (Lefebvre) who had the grace of state to take the decision over the Consecrations, and who had the light to take it; as for us, ours is simply the grace to follow, and that is sufficient: let us walk in the faith; if it is not the divine faith, it is still the spirit of faith, which comes from the divine faith.

To paraphrase: “The Archbishop says it’s OK. So kindly shut up.”

Bernard Tissier de Mallerais, Lefebvre, Castro de Meyer, and the three other bishops involved in the 1988 consecrations were responsible for tearing the seamless robe of Christ. They led souls astray. As a priest of the SSPX, I led souls astray. Whether in their consciences that can be laid to their charge, no one can say. Believe me, I pray that when I die, Bernard Tissier de Mallerais, shining in glory, will be among those to receive my poor soul. Yet he and the other bishops are not heroes of tradition. They wounded the Body of Christ, and we strive to heal the wounds to this day.

Eternal rest grant unto Bernard, O Lord. Let perpetual light shine upon him, and may all the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen.

Image: SSPX Bishop Tissier de Mallerais celebrates the sacrament of confirmation. “Confirmation 2008” (CC BY 2.0) by Jim, the Photographer

