Race and Catholicism in America: A Coat of Many Colors

I was recently asked to give a presentation on Black Catholicism and social justice for the California Chinese Catholic Living Camp (CACCLC) 2020 retreat. It, like everything else for now, was virtual, which gave me the opportunity to present from home in New Orleans—one of several hubs of Black Catholicism.

Looking back, I’m pretty sure I was asked to choose from among several topics: the history of Black Catholics, my personal experience therein, the Black vocations crisis, social justice, and my personal testimony. But in very Nate Tinner fashion, I went rogue and drew in a little bit of everything. In some ways, it’s hard to cover any one of those topics without delving into the others, so I like how it turned out. As Dr. Shannen Dee Williams likes to say, Black history is Catholic history.

Image: Adobe Stock