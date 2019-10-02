Pope Francis’s true message to priests

Following up on yesterday’s post about saturnos and rigidity, especially after reviewing the comments, I’d like to address a narrative that’s been advanced through much of his papacy: that he likes to “insult” priests, especially those who embrace orthodoxy, tradition, and Latin liturgy.
One critic of Francis has received widespread publicity for publishing “The Pope Francis Little Book of Insults.” The well-known American priest, Msgr. Charles Pope wrote an open letter to Pope Francis on Facebook that was subsequently shared and publicized by numerous media outlets. In his letter, Msgr. Pope wrote, “Santo Padre, I’m not feeling the love here, I don’t feel accompanied by you.” He concluded by saying:
In all this I am still your son and share the priesthood of Jesus with you. I await the solicitude and gentle care from you that you say I, and others like me, lack. Meanwhile I must honestly and painfully say that I am wearied from being scorned and demonized by you.
I believe Msgr. Pope’s pain is genuine. I think he’s a good priest and he’s truly trying to be the best pastor and spiritual father he can. He’s known as a traditionalist from his writings, and he clearly has an affinity for the Extraordinary Form of the Mass, but he’s also the pastor of an urban, African American parish in Washington, DC, and he faithfully and enthusiastically celebrates Mass according to the cultural and musical traditions of the community. I honestly don’t think Pope Francis’s words about rigid and uncaring priests apply to Msgr. Pope at all.
It’s clear that this narrative–that Pope Francis is insulting to faithful priests and only likes heterodox clergy–has become entrenched in the minds of some people. And for those who are absolutely convinced that this is the case, arguing–yet again–that Francis has been taken out of context and trying to explain these statements properly is fruitless.
Instead, I will try to highlight some of the words and actions that Francis has used to affirm and encourage priests. Let’s not forget that in August, Francis wrote a Letter to Priests in honor of the 160th anniversary of the death of the patron saint of parish priests, St. John Vianney.
In his opening remarks, Pope Francis writes (emphasis mine):
“Like the Curé of Ars, you serve ‘in the trenches,’ bearing the burden of the day and the heat (cf. Mt 20:12), confronting an endless variety of situations in your effort to care for and accompany God’s people. I want to say a word to each of you who, often without fanfare and at personal cost, amid weariness, infirmity and sorrow, carry out your mission of service to God and to your people. Despite the hardships of the journey, you are writing the finest pages of the priestly life.
Some time ago, I shared with the Italian bishops my worry that, in more than a few places, our priests feel themselves attacked and blamed for crimes they did not commit. I mentioned that priests need to find in their bishop an older brother and a father who reassures them in these difficult times, encouraging and supporting them along the way.
As an older brother and a father, I too would like in this letter to thank you in the name of the holy and faithful People of God for all that you do for them, and to encourage you never to forget the words that the Lord spoke with great love to us on the day of our ordination. Those words are the source of our joy: ‘I no longer call you servants… I call you friends’ (Jn 15:15).”
In the letter he speaks on four themes related to the priesthood: Pain, Gratitude, Encouragement, and Praise.
On Pain, he writes,
“Countless priests make of their lives a work of mercy in areas or situations that are often hostile, isolated or ignored, even at the risk of their lives. I acknowledge and appreciate your courageous and steadfast example; in these times of turbulence, shame and pain, you demonstrate that you have joyfully put your lives on the line for the sake of the Gospel.”
In Gratitude:
“Thank you for the joy with which you have offered your lives, revealing a heart that over the years has refused to become closed and bitter, but has grown daily in love for God and his people. A heart that, like good wine, has not turned sour but become richer with age. ‘For his mercy endures forever.’”
Words of Encouragement:
“Dear brothers, Jesus, more than anyone, is aware of our efforts and our accomplishments, our failures and our mistakes. He is the first to tell us: ‘Come to me, all you who are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls’ (Mt 11:28-29).
In this prayer, we know that we are never alone. The prayer of a pastor embraces both the Spirit who cries out ‘Abba, Father!’ (cf. Gal 4:6), and the people who have been entrusted to his care. Our mission and identity can be defined by this dialectic.”
Giving praise to our Blessed Mother:
“To contemplate Mary is ‘to believe once again in the revolutionary nature of love and tenderness. In her, we see that humility and tenderness are not virtues of the weak but of the strong, who need not treat others poorly in order to feel important themselves.’
Perhaps at times our gaze can begin to harden, or we can feel that the seductive power of apathy or self-pity is about to take root in our heart. Or our sense of being a living and integral part of God’s People begins to weary us, and we feel tempted to a certain elitism. At those times, let us not be afraid to turn to Mary and to take up her song of praise.”
Let us also not neglect what he said about priests in his 2018 Chrism Mass Homily:
“A priest who is close to his people walks among them with the closeness and tenderness of a good shepherd; in shepherding them, he goes at times before them, at times remains in their midst and at other times walks behind them. Not only do people greatly appreciate such a priest; even more, they feel that there is something special about him: something they only feel in the presence of Jesus. That is why discerning our closeness to them is not simply one more thing to do. In it, we either make Jesus present in the life of humanity or let him remain on the level of ideas, letters on a page, incarnate at most in some good habit gradually becoming routine.”
Or in his Chrism Mass homily this year:
“We priests are the poor man and we would like to have the heart of the poor widow whenever we give alms, touching the hand of the beggar and looking him or her in the eye. We priests are Bartimaeus, and each morning we get up and pray: ‘Lord, that I may see.’ We priests are, in some point of our sinfulness, the man beaten by the robbers. And we want first to be in the compassionate hands of the good Samaritan, in order then to be able to show compassion to others with our own hands.
I confess to you that whenever I confirm and ordain, I like to smear with chrism the foreheads and the hands of those I anoint. In that generous anointing, we can sense that our own anointing is being renewed. I would say this: We are not distributors of bottled oil. We have been anointed to anoint. We anoint by distributing ourselves, distributing our vocation and our heart. When we anoint others, we ourselves are anointed anew by the faith and the affection of our people. We anoint by dirtying our hands in touching the wounds, the sins and the worries of the people. We anoint by perfuming our hands in touching their faith, their hopes, their fidelity and the unconditional generosity of their self-giving, which many significant figures describe as superstition.”
Are these the words of a man who holds priests in contempt? Does Francis fail to empathize with the struggles and burdens that Catholic priests carry each and every day? Yes, he has words of advice and even sharp criticism at times. But he clearly is a man who professes a great love of the priesthood and gratitude for the priests who pick up their crosses and serve Christ’s Church every day.
That said, words are one thing; actions are what truly demonstrate someone’s values and priorities. With this in mind, let’s take a look at how Pope Francis treated his priests when he was an archbishop. In an interview with John Allen of Crux, Fr. Pedro Brunori, an Opus Dei priest serving in Buenos Aires, related this:
“More than once, someone would call him up and say, ‘I’m sick, I need a priest to say Mass for me.’ He’d tell them not to worry, I’ll take care of it, and he’d go to say the Mass himself. Sometimes he’d bring another priest, while he heard confessions. For him, confession is about the mercy of God. There are a lot of parishes in Buenos Aires, and they sometimes don’t have enough priests to hear confessions. Quite often, he would go and do it himself, while a priest celebrated the Mass. He would also go to hear confessions in the slums.”
I would like to also provide an excerpt from an article from the National Catholic Register, written by Alejandro Bermudez in May 2013, which describes the relationship and dynamic between then-Cardinal Bergoglio and his priests when he served as archbishop of Buenos Aires. I believe that this gets to the heart of what he is trying to say as pope:
“Cardinal Bergoglio’s efforts for reform in Buenos Aires were not exclusively aimed at the liturgy. He sought to change priestly and sacramental life in general.
One of the most important and successful transformations in the archdiocese, with a significant impact on liturgy, was the cardinal’s approach to the ‘villero’ priests.
…
In an interview for a book I recently finished about Pope Francis and his fellow Argentinian Jesuits, Jesuit Father Ignacio Perez del Viso, who taught Jorge Bergoglio as a seminarian, explained that, as archbishop of Buenos Aires, he completely changed the dynamics of the priests and the shanty towns they served.
Father Ignacio explained, ‘In the ’70s, most bishops would be in constant tension with the villero priests, and, every now and then, one of them would be suddenly transferred or removed altogether.’
‘By the ’90s, bishops would tolerate them … but Bergoglio, from the moment he became auxiliary [bishop] in Buenos Aires, changed all that,’ he said.
The difference was that Cardinal Bergoglio embraced the priests and their ministry. He would visit them in the shanty towns, send them to rest if they were tired and replace them himself at their parish for a few days. He would personally take care of them if they were in bed sick — essentially, he looked after their particular needs.
The only time he removed a villero priest from a shanty town was to protect him from a local drug lord who sent death threats.
And with the same fatherly solicitude that he used to care for his priests, the archbishop requested that they return to wearing clerics; refrain from using “batata” (an Argentinean sweet potato) instead of unleavened bread to celebrate Mass; and use songs from Catholic songbooks rather than political or secular songs.
Most often, he used persuasion with his pastors to transform the liturgical abuses in Buenos Aires, but also, in the words of a fellow Jesuit, ‘he never flinched when tough measures were required.’
With the process of secularization and stiffer selection criteria applied to priestly vocations, the number of seminarians dropped during Cardinal Bergoglio’s years as archbishop. But friends and foes agree that the quality of the celebration and preaching dramatically improved in the archdiocese.”
In light of all this–and this just begins to scrape the surface–is it really fair to say that Francis holds priests in contempt or “demonizes” them? If we take a step back, are his statements about rigid priests really “insults” that he directs at specific priests, or are they tendencies that priests (and all of us, for that matter) should avoid?
If you are a priest who believes that Pope Francis looks upon you and your priesthood with scorn, I ask that you take a step back and try to understand what the Holy Father is really saying. Perhaps he has something important to say to you.
Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He’s a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He’s active in his parish and community. He is a founding editor for Where Peter Is.
You describe the Pope perfectly. One day he praises a specific subject, yet the next he disparages the same subject. For the past 6 years I have been trying to understand this Pope, without any luck. He clearly despises rigid Diocesan Traditional priests, yet tries to bring the SSPX back into the fold. He states we should all read one of his favorite books “The Lord of the World” to warn us of the future, yet in the same breath promotes the very ideals he is warning us against. The Amazonian Synod may finally clear up his actual views and goals, which may just push us in the direction of his aforementioned favorite book.
That’s an unfair and inaccurate assessment of the Holy Father.
Pope Francis stated we must obey the UN. He suggested we create a new humanism and has written a Document on Human Fraternity. He has stated God willed ALL religions, even those that refuse to acknowledge our Savior as divine. He sounds more like Albert Pike than the Vicar of Christ.
Now your comments are getting downright abusive, in addition to false. If you can’t add anything constructive, I suggest that you move along.
I’m not a priest, but as a Catholic layman, and a convert/revert, who loves to study the faith and explain and defend it, I will admit that, at times, some of the Pope’s words about “rigidity” and such– well, they do sting me a bit. Sometimes more than a bit.
I’ve alluded, in previous comments here at WPI, that, even as I love the Pope and believe him to be a likely future canonized Saint, his tenure as Pope has not always been easy or pleasant for me. I do struggle, sometimes, with his comments about “rigidity,” and about his being concerned for Catholics who exclusively attend the Latin Mass, and more as well.
When I find myself struggling though, I try to look beyond the sting that I feel from his words, and ask myself, “Are these words from the Pope, even just possibly, telling me about something in myself that I don’t want to see/hear but may *actually need* to see/hear?” This has turned out to be a good and chastening spiritual exercise for me.
I still love to study, explain, and defend the faith. To be clear, I see Pope Francis having the same love for evangelization and apologetics. He doesn’t always do these things in the exact same way, using the exact same words and tone, that I do. That’s fine though. He is the Pope, and I am not. I have real things to learn from his approach. I also have things to learn, about myself, from his comments about rigidity which sometimes sting me. It is a sting that I need. I strongly believe that it’s the sting of the Holy Spirit, asking me to grow as a Catholic.
It’s good to be an orthodox Catholic. It’s good to want to study, explain, and defend the faith. It’s *not* good to be rigid (and self-righteous?) in ways that are not helpful, and which have nothing to do, truly, with Catholic orthodoxy. It’s also *seriously* not good to have such unshakeable confidence in one’s own grasp of the faith that one actually begins to suspect, or believe, that one is “more Catholic than the Pope.” I see this attitude now among too many of my friends, and among some of the clergy, and honestly, this creeping anti-Pope Francis attitude does concern me for the future of the Church here in the U.S.A.
I agree with everything you say, Mr. Lake. If I do not understand something Papa Francis is saying I pray always to give him the benefit of doubt and for the gift of understanding him more. I also always pray for the grace to pray for those who oppose him.
I support him and remain grateful to God for all the good he has done especially for those who in many parts of the world are suffering from war, famine, persecution.
The suffering many who do not have the luxury of sitting behind a computer screen to either support or to bash the current pontiff.
Thanks Mr. Lewis for another fine article. I found it uplifting and hope many who read it do too.
Yaya,
Thank you so much for all of your encouraging replies to my comments. I really, seriously appreciate them, especially given that I sometimes feel *almost* alone, among my in-person Catholic friends, for still supporting and defending Pope Francis.
I am very grateful to Mike and to all of the WPI contributors. Their work has helped me immensely, in numerous ways, over the past year. I thank God, profoundly, for them.
Note: @Fiat I hope this is not too long this time. Peace be with you.
Pope Francis is living a life of humility, simplicity, and transparency and preaching the Mercy of God not just by words but esp. thru deeds.
I’ve seen St.JP2 and Pope BXVI spoke but never did I admire a Pope whose wisdom are profound when it comes to dealing with church critics and enemies. Pope Francis always beat the church critics and enemies and he is always one step ahead of their game plan. Only a pious soul can discern the evil plot of his enemies ahead of time. “Sanctity is stronger than scandal”, this is the foundation and the great wall of Pope Francis defense that’s very hard to overcome by his enemies.Pope Francis is in a war with the Rad Trads since Day1 of his papacy. The moment he sits on the Chair of Peter the “wolves & pack of wild dogs” begins to unleash again their relentless attacks. They are quite successful with Pope BXVI in trying to drive him out and exhausting his physical strength. But sorry for them, they had met their match, they are fighting an “expanded Petrine ministry” today, with a weapon of combined strong discernment and and bond of united prayer of a “two pious popes” to advance the Mission of the New Evangelization and for the full transformation of a New Church to unfold. The Rad Trads are opposing the transformation of a New Church having the Face of God, the Mercy of God unfold, but why? Because satan hates the Face of God, the Mercy of God as it reminds again satan and his demons of Jesus Christ victory over them At the Foot of the Cross, “no one is beyond redemption”. This is the big picture that we all must ponder, the saturninos hat is just one of Pope Francis wise strategy to expose the true character of the Rad Trads for all of us to be enlighten on their true nature because for over 50 years they are hidden from us. Mike Lewis for sure know the True Character of the separated Trads founders & leaders. Remember in a war knowing & exposing the identity of the enemies is half the battle won.
The difference why it’s so hard to fathom the ways of Pope Francis in dealing with the rigid schismatic Trads is, the Vicar of Christ was anointed by God and bestowed with numerous gifts way above each of us combined. Pope Francis being the Chief Shepherd is guided and more enlighten by the Holy Spirit on what direction the Church must take in these Time of Mercy. The only way to grasp fully the mind of Pope Francis is we must live a pious life docile to the voice of the Holy Spirit, and herein lies the difference, it is very difficult esp. to a “rigid” soul.
Lastly, let us always try to see & ponder the words of Pope Francis in light of the wisdom of the Holy Spirit, the Holy Spirit “convict” and not “accuse” as evident Pope Francis back it up pointing to three dioceses that he had to intervened.
On the other hand, the Rad Trads only accuse,accuse and accuse but cannot offer a single credible proof…the proven false testimony & numerous false accusations of Ab.Vigano comes to my mind. That’s why Ab.Vigano immediately cried out when he heard the homily on the Great Accuser Unchain, and accused again Pope Francis of “subtle slander”. The Holy Spirit will never inspire a good much more a pious soul to accuse his brethren, because “accusing” is the works of the devil. (Revelation12:10)
“Charges against the Pope: former Nuncio Viganò lied, here the proofs”https://www.uccronline.it/eng/2018/08/31/charges-against-the-pope-former-nuncio-vigano-lied-here-the-proofs/
My simple question to all the Rad Trads who comes to WPI site is, who are guiding Cardinal Burke et,al in their continuous opposition & resistance to Pope Francis Magisterium? Remember the Dogmatic Tradition holds the Pope is guided by the charism of the Holy Spirit and protected by Jesus powerful protection not to err. If the Holy Spirit is dogmatically guiding Pope Francis, don’t tell me the same Holy Spirit is guiding Cardinal Burke et,al too, to oppose & resist Pope Francis…hmmm it must be the opposite spirit that hates the Mercy of God to unfold. My Jesus mercy. S&IHMMP4us.Amen
How does one explain the very small number of less than perfect Popes in the past 2000 years? Do you remember St. Athanasius? Why was he made a Saint? Lastly Pope Francis was elected by fellow Cardinals, not God. The Holy Spirit does influence, yet the Cardinals still have free will.
Michael Eberl
Have you noticed starting from St.Pius V year 1566, all the succeeding Popes are already are of saintly character. The Church was guided by the Holy Spirit in preparation for it’s Final Battle with satan forces of darkness. This is a strong testament that the Church coming to an age wherein God Wisdom will now handed the Church the Mystical Body of Christ to satan power like Jesus the Head of the Church was handed over for it’s persecutions,passions, crucifixion and death for it’s glorious resurrection.
The Church must painfully embraced it’s own Way of the Cross for it’s glorious resurrection. CCC675.
Focus on St.Pius V as the Sedevacatist started the reference point in here, while the SSPX, let’s presume they are true to their words that they really recognized all the Vatican II Popes.
So, from St.Pius V, do we have a Pope who do not possess a pious or saintly character? I guess there is none. So, it debunks all the accusations of the Rad Trads like Dr.Marshall that the Church is now infiltrated by Satan and Pope Francis is the Antichrist.
Have you notice the motto of Rad Trads in fighting is in direct opposition to Jesus Christ commands in the gospel?
Jesus commanded all his followers to submit, obey and trust the Church Authority.
While the Dubia Cardinals et,al are telling all their followers to “RESIST” the Church Authority up to the Pope.
Jesus did commanded us “to resist”, but it is directed towards the devil and not to His Vicar the Holy Father Pope Francis.
‘Resist the devil and he will flee from you”.(James4:7), but the Rad Trads are embracing the opposite of the commandment of Jesus Christ, they are imitating the works of the devil as “accuser & slanderer” and they are openly resisting the Vicar of Christ.
Where are the Rad Trads leaders & followers heading to according to St.Paul in their embraced resistance? They are heading towards their own eternal damnation. (Romans13:1-2)
@Christopher Lake, your comment hits the nail on the head. When we find ourselves unable to take correction, we are not being docile to the Holy Spirit. It reminds me of my kids, when I point out some fault they need to work on, and they get angry and defensive about it. It’s human nature, but hopefully it doesn’t turn into rebellion. All it takes is a few other kids to confirm to them how unfairly they are being treated, and then all bets are off, and I’ve completely lost my ability to influence them anymore. I feel this is what is happening with a lot of these priests and bloggers. Their ears are being closed. For so many years I labored under the delusion that these rigid priests were the *only* “good, holy” priests. Finally I saw how much harm they had wreaked on my soul, by making me despair of God’s mercy, and feel that I had to earn His love by being perfect. Thank the Lord my eyes were opened by Pope Francis, for, if he hadn’t made the harsh comments about rigid priests, I would have continued down that road, and also taught my children to try to earn the forgiveness of God. Thank you Mike Lewis! Christopher Lake should write an article. (I’m his fan girl, lol!)
He certainly baffles me and leaves me a bit wary for any number of reasons. But this too, shall pass.
I think even the seemingly harsh things Pope Francis says are necessary. Catholics are not immune to the problems that Pope Francis discusses and it is good to be challenged. Pope Francis has helped me to realize how I have failed as a Christian and what I should do to try to change. For example, the kind of Catholic triumphalism that I engaged in probably made the people around me less likely to want to explore Catholicism. Specifically, I had a friend in college who converted from atheism to the Baptist church. I know he was also exploring Catholicism but I think my Catholic friends and I turned him away from Rome with our arrogant and often unloving attitudes. I now deeply regret how I behaved at the time and think my behavior is exactly what Pope Francis is trying to warn us about.
As far as priests are concerned, it does seem like Pope Francis has a good handle on how to help priests in their ministry and he has a very realistic and grounded attitude when it comes to pastoral work which is exactly what we need today. I am a layman but I find so much of what Pope Francis discusses to be extremely relatable to my everyday life. I am sure the same is even more true for priests who have to deal with these issues day in and day out.
Ralph,
All I can say is, “What you wrote,” brother! Amen and amen again!
“I sometimes feel *almost* alone, among my in-person Catholic friends, for still supporting and defending Pope Francis”
It is easy to feel alone in defense of Papa but when I do, I just remember the many who beam when he is near them. I think of the joy and the tears that many say they experience when they see him in Saint Peter’s Square or when he travels abroad. I am consoled that we are not alone despite the many who only have negative things to say about those of us who support him.
Remember Christopher, ”Ubi Petrus, ibi Ecclesia!”
It takes a certain kind of pride to assume that a sitting Pontiff a world away is targeting you, specifically, usually in an offhand remark.
It takes a certain kind of humility to realize that, even though he isn’t targeting you, in all likelihood, in you — as in all people — the tendencies he criticizes exist, at least in germ, and that you should pray for the grace to correct them.
Learning this has, no understatement, *revolutionized* my view of His Holiness. He is an incredible Pope, and I thank God for him.
Sean,
What you wrote, too, brother! Amen to every word!
Well said, Sean.
Thank you Sean.
Earlier today I was thinking the same thing especially after reading Christopher’s comments. I wondered if Papa Francis had encountered “rigid” priests in his youth or along the way in his priestly ministry aside from the example he gave. Perhaps it was them he was thinking of at the moment and not any priests in particular in any given country.
Not sure if that makes sense but it’s the sense I was getting that I am not to presume nor speculate nor assume I know the mind of our Holy Father when he speaks.
I am going to pray for him and for the rest of us instead.
Gracias a Dios y a la Madre de Dios!
I agree that the behaviours and attitudes that the pope highlights are aimed at all of us to correct. I view things from a completely different lens now, even though my beliefs have not changed. He is an incredible pope.
Amen. Papa Panchito is much loved at my parish to be sure. ^^)
Our Pastor met him personally on a recent trip to Rome and he has shared his good impressions of him and asks that we all support him with our prayers and affection. IDK but many of his mannerisms remind me of my relatives especially the elders in my family. The expressions, the hand gestures, his love of our Virgencita, the way he speaks when he speaks in Spanish … I so relate.
Viva il Papa!
I remember listening to “Morning Glory” on EWTN radio right after the Vigano screed hit the news. Gloria Purvis (in love with the Republicans and Trump but always “concerned” about Pope Francis – which is also a good description of Msgr Charles Pope) asked poor monsignor why he seemed “so down this morning”. Msgr Pope replied that he was down because the Vigano accusations had been verified. I no longer listen to Morning Glory or Teresa Tomeo or Al Kresta or others on EWTN because it becomes too nauseating. They are adherents to the imagisterium and Msgr Pope is no exception. I’ve not heard him apologize for jumping to conclusions and assuming the worst wrt Pope Francis at a time when caution to not jump to conclusions would have been obvious. Sorry, my impression of the monsignor is that he is a phony, not as bad as Vigano but false humility nonetheless.
I’ve met him a few times (prior to Francis’s papacy), and I liked him a lot, personally. Honestly, it’s the exception among conservative Catholics who hasn’t bought into the anti-Francis narrative.
What an incredibly perceptive and helpful article. Thank you Mike for writing this and setting forth the Holy Father’s clear love for priests for all to see.
