Pope Francis on Continued Fiducia Backlash: “This Is Hypocrisy!”

As 2024 proceeds into its second month, Pope Francis has continued to defend and solidify the teaching on blessings in the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s declaration Fiducia supplicans. Most recently he has taken to the Italian weekly Credere, saying in an interview with the magazine’s editor, Don Vincenzo Vitale:

“The gravest sins, are those that disguise themselves with a more ‘angelic’ appearance. No one is scandalised if I give a blessing to an entrepreneur who perhaps exploits people: and this is a very serious sin. Whereas they are scandalised if I give it to a homosexual… This is hypocrisy! We must all respect each other. Everyone! The heart of the document is welcome.”

The interview is wide-ranging and also touches on such issues as lay ecclesial movements and women in the Roman Curia. Credere itself is in Italian, but you can read Vatican News’s English-language summary of the interview here.

