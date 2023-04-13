Pope Francis: Model of engagement with young people and modern culture

Yesterday, the second episode of The Debrief debuted on YouTube and wherever you listen to podcasts (If you haven’t already subscribed, search for the “Where Peter Is” podcast).

In this episode, as promised, Dominic and I discussed the latest developments with the German Church’s Synodal Way, the new Disney+/Hulu special featuring Pope Francis, and gave an update on the Synod on Synodality, which has progressed from the continental stage and is now preparing for the October assembly in Rome.

Apologies for the sound quality on my microphone — the audio comes from the built-in mic on my laptop, rather than my high-quality mic, but you can still hear and understand me easily. It will sound much better going forward.

Enjoy!

Show Notes:

TOPICS

Does the German Synod threaten a break with Catholic teaching?

‘Amen: Pope Francis Answers’ from Disney

The Global Synod enters a new phase

SHOW LINKS

Mike Lewis on the German Synodal Way: https://wherepeteris.com/the-german-synodal-way-is-on-a-collision-course/

Vatican News article on “The Pope: Answers”: https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2023-04/in-open-dialogue-with-pope-ten-young-people-ask-tough-questions.html

“Work on the Instrumentum Laboris for the Synodal Assembly of October 2023 underway”: https://www.synod.va/en/news/works-on-the-instrumentum-laboris-underway.html

