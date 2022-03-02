Podcast: US Catholics and political extremism

The second episode of Field Hospital is released!
In this episode of Field Hospital, Jeannie Gaffigan and I speak to journalist Kathryn Joyce about the rise of extremism within the US Catholic Church. Kathryn began reporting on the increasing visibility and influence of nationalist and alt-right currents within the Church in a an in-depth article in Vanity Fair in 2020. She has continued to follow and cover this phenomenon ever since. We discuss her career as a religion journalist, including her reporting on movements within Protestant Fundamentalism and how she discovered the reactionary anti-Francis movement in Catholicism in 2019. Kathryn also shares her thoughts on the way this movement has affected US Catholicism by promoting hostility to Pope Francis and spreading conspiracy theories in order to achieve its political aims.
In our open and wide-ranging discussion, Kathryn, Jeannie, and I talk about about how extreme positions have now become mainstream in certain parts of the Church, how the rise of Catholic fundamentalism mirrors what is happening in the rest of US society, and how—and if—we can start moving toward unification and healing. It was very interesting to discuss these topics with a non-Catholic observer, who provides a unique perspective, from the outside looking in, on matters that can be difficult to assess from inside the Catholic bubble.
Kathryn is currently working as an investigative reporter at Salon, and she is the author of two books: The Child Catchers: Rescue, Trafficking and the New Gospel of Adoption and Quiverfull: Inside the Christian Patriarchy Movement.
Don’t forget to check out the books and articles mentioned in the episode, including:
- Quiverfull: Inside the Christian Patriarchy Movement by Kathryn Joyce
- The Child Catchers: Rescue, Trafficking, and the New Gospel of Adoption by Kathryn Joyce
- Red Pill, Blue Pill: How to Counteract the Conspiracy Theories that are Killing Us by David Neiwert
- “Deep state, deep church: How QAnon and Trumpism have infected the Catholic Church” by Kathryn Joyce
- “Pope Francis’ critics are dividing the church and families–including mine” by Mike Lewis
- “A Catholic moral panic, two years on” by Mike Lewis
- “The Redpilled Pope of the Qatholic Church?” by D.W. Lafferty
- “Biblical” by D.W. Lafferty
- “Catholic Media and Critical Thinking” by Mike Lewis
- “The Pope Welcomed Biden. So Why Are US Catholic Bishops Waging a Holy War?” by Kathryn Joyce
Discuss this article!
Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Mike Lewis
Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.
Popular Posts