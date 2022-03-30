Podcast: Linda Dakin-Grimm on Immigration

In this episode of the Field Hospital podcast, Jeannie Gaffigan and Mike Lewis talk to author and immigration lawyer Linda Dakin-Grimm about the real challenges faced by young people and families at the border, as well as our Gospel-based responsibilities, as Catholics, toward immigrants and refugees.

Linda Dakin-Grimm is a lawyer with direct experience working with migrants, including unaccompanied children and separated families. She is also the author of the 2020 book, Dignity and Justice: Welcoming the Stranger at Our Border. Last year, Matt Kappadakunnel reviewed her book for WPI–be sure to catch that review here.

Her advocacy for immigration justice is truly a prophetic witness for our time, and I personally found this conversation both informative and challenging.

