Podcast: Juan Carlos Cruz on Clergy Sexual Abuse

Editors’ note: This episode speaks on sexual abuse, trauma, and healing, and contains content that may be disturbing to some listeners.

In today’s episode of Field Hospital, Jeannie Gaffigan and WPI’s own editor, Mike Lewis, talk to Juan Carlos Cruz about his experience as a survivor of clergy abuse, the Church’s response to the sex abuse crisis, and resources that are available for survivors.

Cruz has long used his prophetic voice to speak up for the victims of clergy sexual abuse, both in his home country of Chile and around the world. He did so even when he was not listened to by those in positions of authority, including Pope Francis himself, who accused Cruz and other survivors of calumniating bishops in speaking of their own abuse. Undeterred, Juan Carlos continued to tell his story along with fellow survivors, ultimately resulting in the pope’s change of heart and apology. Francis has since appointed Juan Carlos to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors in 2021.

Juan Carlos’s story can be difficult for us to hear and brings into the light an ugly reality in our Church. But it is from listening to survivors of clergy sexual abuse, as Pope Francis himself has done, that we can all experience greater understanding, a change of heart, and a desire for justice.

Image Credit: Vatican News.

