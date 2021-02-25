Peter the Rock and Online Catholic Extremism

Starting at 8PM/EST, 5PM/PST!
Sunday’s episode of 60 minutes cited a recent survey showing that nearly 20% of white Catholics in the US believe the QAnon conspiracy theory is real. Rachel Amiri is joined by Mike Lewis, David Lafferty, and Melinda Ribnek to discuss the effects of online extremism on the US Catholic Church and how Pope Francis shows a path forward.
Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.
