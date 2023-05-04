Papal Trip to Hungary; Secret Peace Plan; Paglia Revisited

On this week’s episode of The Debrief, Dominic de Souza and I discuss Pope Francis’s visit to Hungary. We talk about the political challenges Pope Francis faced, especially in his interactions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. We talked about areas of disagreement and common ground, especially with regard to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Next, we discussed Pope Francis’s claim that he is working on a secret peace plan with Russia and Ukraine. What do we know so far?

Finally, we return to last week’s discussion of the communication gap between the Pontifical Academy for Life and its president, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia in light of my recent article about on the subject. What are the historical, political, and cultural reasons for the constant criticism of Archbishop Paglia by English-speaking pro-life Catholics? We explore how the pro-life movements in the US and Italy differ.

Show Notes:

Pope Francis goes to Hungary! What was his message to the Hungarian people?

Is Pope Francis working on a secret mission for peace in Ukraine?

Returning to one of last week’s topics: the disconnect between the Pontifical Academy for Life and US pro-lifers

“True faith is open to others, pope repeatedly says in Hungary”

“What the Pope spoke about on the plane back from Hungary”

“Parolin confirms Ukraine peace mission, ‘surprised’ at denials”

“The Paglia Effect: A Failure to Communicate”

A weekly show where we dive deep into the news, topics, questions, and controversies facing the Catholic Church today. Hosted by Dominic de Souza, founder of SmartCatholics, posing questions to Mike Lewis, editor and cofounder of Where Peter Is.

