Papal Health update | US Church vs Synod | TX Nuns vs Bishop Olson

This week on the Debrief, Dominic and I give an update on Pope Francis’s condition following surgery, and his meditation on St Therese. We discuss the disconnect between the US Church and the rest of the world. Finally, We discuss areas where the institutional Church needs to improve its approach to communication.

In addition to YouTube (please subscribe to our channel), you can listen to The Debrief wherever you listen to podcasts. Just search for “Where Peter Is” and it should pop up!

SHOW NOTES

Topics:

1) Pope recovering well from Wednesday surgery

2) US bishops meet this month but the Synod on Synodality is not on their agenda

3) Shocking new developments on the nuns vs bishop story in Texas

Summary and Links:

1) On Wednesday, following his weekly general audience, it was announced that Pope Francis had gone to Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he underwent a laparotomy and abdominal wall surgery under general anesthesia. An update on his recovery and reflection on his address that morning.

Links:

“Pope using armchair, reading newspapers at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital” (Vatican News)

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2023-06/pope-continues-to-recover-well-at-rome-gemelli-hospital-090623.html

“Missionary zeal from a hospital bed” (Mike Lewis)

2) On Monday, Brian Fraga of the National Catholic Reporter wrote an article about the fact that when the US bishops meet in orland this month, the Synod on Synodality is not an item on their agenda. Some called it “Astounding” that they will not be addressing it.

Links:

“’Astonishing’: Upcoming US bishops’ assembly won’t discuss Pope Francis’ ongoing synod” (Brian Fraga, NCR)

https://www.ncronline.org/news/astonishing-upcoming-us-bishops-assembly-wont-discuss-pope-francis-ongoing-synod

“What’s wrong with the Church in your country?” (Mike Lewis)

3) A shocking twist to the story of Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson and the Carmelite nuns in Arlington, Texas.

Links:

“The Texas Nuns and the Church’s Cone of Silence” (Mike Lewis)

“Nun’s lawyer accuses Fort Worth diocese of faking photos of marijuana in monastery” (Fort Worth)

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/nun-lawyer-accuses-fort-worth-224216632.html

ABOUT THE DEBRIEF

Intro Episode: https://youtu.be/LevSkGFqq4U

A weekly show where we dive deep into the news, topics, questions, and controversies facing the Catholic Church today. Hosted by Dominic de Souza, founder of SmartCatholics, posing questions to Mike Lewis, editor and cofounder of Where Peter Is. We bring you commentary, analysis, and context on tough questions that the Church is facing. Whether you’re a devout Catholic, a curious seeker, or just interested in the news and happenings in the Church, join us for The Debrief. When it comes to news and controversies in the Catholic Church, stay curious, informed, and engaged.

WHERE PETER IS

Visit Where Peter Is.com to read articles, commentaries, and spiritual reflections by and for faithful Catholics who support the mission and vision of Pope Francis. https://wherepeteris.com

SMARTCATHOLICS

The conversation is brought to you from SmartCatholics.com, the free online community for millennials, creators, and learners. Join our private WherePeterIs group to ask questions, share insights, and suggest topics for next time. https://smartcatholics.com

DONATE

Consider becoming a Patreon sponsor for Where Peter Is. Your generosity will help us continue to bring valuable content to you and enhance the quality of this show. https://www.patreon.com/where_peter_is

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.