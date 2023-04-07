New Weekly Show: The Debrief

Hey there, everyone! I am excited to share some big news with you all. Dominic de Souza, founder of SmartCatholics, and I have teamed up to bring you a brand new weekly YouTube show called The Debrief.

As the editor of Where Peter Is, I’ve been immersed in Catholic Church news and commentary for years, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share my thoughts and insights with all of you in a new and exciting format. The Debrief is a half-hour YouTube show that airs every Wednesday at 5 pm Eastern time, where Dominic and I break down major topics facing the Church each week and offer our unique perspectives on what it all means.

We’re still in the early stages of the show, but we’re already having a blast coming up with ideas and thinking of ways to improve it. I was hoping to get back into podcasting and I am very grateful to Dominic for coming up with this idea. Hopefully soon we will be expanding our WPI YouTube content in addition to The Debrief, with more contributors participating, new segments, special guests, and I might even buy a green screen and put a cool background behind me (yes, I know Dominic thinks they’re cheesy, but I’m determined to make it work!). Let us know what topics you’d like us to cover over in our SmartCatholics group.

If you’re already subscribed to the Where Peter Is YouTube Channel and podcast feed, then The Debrief should automatically show up in your feed each week. And if you’re not subscribed yet, what are you waiting for? This show is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates our content, and we promise to bring you insightful commentary, engaging discussions, and plenty of laughs along the way.

So please, join us for The Debrief, and let us know what you think. We’re always eager to hear from our audience and bring your voices into the conversation. Check out our promo video, subscribe to our channel, and get ready for a weekly dose of Catholic Church news and commentary like you’ve never seen before. Thanks for tuning in!

Here is our promo video:

Here is episode 1:

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.