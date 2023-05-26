New Episode of the Debrief, “Pope Francis: Still More to do?”

New Episode of the Debrief!

Just in time for Pentecost Sunday and Memorial Day weekend, Mike Lewis and Dominic de Souza break down the latest news from Pope Francis.

Topics:

1. Pope Francis’s urgent message on care for creation

2. Telemundo interview: Francis on abortion and personhood

3. How does Francis respond to the question, “And what do you feel you still have to do?”

SHOW NOTES

Summary and Links:

1) “Let Justice and Peace Flow” is the theme of this year’s ecumenical Season of Creation (Sept 1 – Oct 4, inspired by the words of the prophet Amos: “Let justice flow on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream” (5:24). Why is this significant and why isn’t care for creation a priority for US Catholics?

Links:

– Pope’s Message

https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/messages/pont-messages/2023/documents/20230513-messaggio-giornata-curacreato.html

Get involved!

– Catholic Climate Covenant

https://catholicclimatecovenant.org/

– Laudato Si Movement

2) In a new Telemundo Interview, Pope Francis is asked about abortion. Some have criticized him for the statement, “I’m not saying a person, it’s a living being.” This is an issue he has discussed before, and there’s a very clear explanation.

Links:

– Telemundo interview

https://www.telemundo.com/noticias/noticias-telemundo/religion/pope-francis-exclusive-interview-immigration-abortion-abuse-church-rcna86249

– “Pope Francis and the personhood debate” by Mike Lewis

3) Also in the interview, Pope Francis is asked, “And what do you feel you still have to do?” His answer is telling, and Mike and Dominic reflect on the evolution of this papacy over the last decade.

Links:

– “Pope Francis’s first 10 years: Key accomplishments” by Adam Rasmussen

– “The first decade of a landmark papacy” by Mike Lewis

