After missing two straight Friday shows (and with a Sunday night special last week featuring Adam Rasmussen), Dominic and I are back for a Monday edition of The Debrief (it debuts at 7:00 pm EDT).
Topics:
- The participants for the October 2023-2024 assemblies for the Synod in Rome
- Pope Francis Names 21 new Cardinals
- The latest controversies surrounding Father James Altman
Summary and Links:
1) Synod participants named
Links:
- List of the Participants to the XVI General Ordinary Assembly of the Synod of the Bishops
- Pope Francis’ picks for the synod are in—and suggest this will be a Vatican meeting like no other | America Magazine
- Every American going to the Synod on Synodality: Full list and analysis | America Magazine
- S. and Canadian Bishops’ Conferences Welcome Holy See’s Announcement of North American Delegates to the October 2023 Synod of Bishops | USCCB
2) Pope Francis Names 21 New Cardinals
Links:
- Pope Francis will create 21 new cardinals on Sept. 30, including U.S. nuncio | America Magazine
- Pope’s surprise announcement of new cardinals from across globe – Vatican News
- The Pope’s words at the Angelus prayer and announcement of new Cardinals
3) Father James Altman calls Francis “anti-pope”
