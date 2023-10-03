New Debrief: Dubia day recap

In this episode of the Debrief, Dominic and Mike discuss an eventful week at the Vatican in the lead-up to the synod, a day filled with dubia about Pope Francis’s teachings, and the new apostolic exhortation on the climate crisis that will be released tomorrow.

Show notes

(1) Busy week at the Vatican before the Synod

Links:

– Pope Francis creates 21 new cardinals from 16 nations on the eve of the Synod on Synodality | America Magazine

– Homily at the consistory, Saturday, 30 September 2023

Reflections by Fr. Timothy Radcliffe, OP:

Synod Retreat Meditation 1: ‘Hoping Against Hope’ – Vatican News

Synod Retreat Meditation 2: ‘At home in God and God at home in us’ – Vatican News

Synod Retreat Meditation 3: ‘Friendship’ – Vatican News

(2) Dubia, Dubia, Dubia

Links:

– Unofficial translation of pope’s response to Dubia 2.0 – Where Peter Is

– DDF response to Card. Duka’s questions on Amoris Laetitia – Where Peter Is

– Michael Lofton videos on new dubia:

Cardinals Send ‘Dubia’ to Pope Francis!

Amoris Laetitia Dubia ANSWERED!!!

(3) Laudate Deum

Bishop Arnold: Laudate Deum will be a firm call for action for creation – Vatican News

Laudate Deum: the newest papal document | Diocese of Raleigh

