New course: “Understanding Pope Francis – Key Concepts”

I am very pleased to announce that Where Peter Is co-founder and longtime contributor Pedro Gabriel is launching a beta version of a new online course entitled, “Understanding Pope Francis — Key Concepts.”

This course is designed to assist anyone who wants to better understand the thought, teachings, and decisions of Pope Francis, especially those who feel confused by some of the Holy Father’s words and actions. In this course, Pedro will help explain some of the major ideas and themes that are central to his approach and inform his pontificate. As Pedro explains on the course website:

“It has become commonplace to hear many Catholics saying that Pope Francis is ‘confusing’ or ‘ambiguous.’ However, a well-disposed mind and heart will seek to comprehend his teachings. By learning the key aspects of Francis’ thought, it becomes easier to better understand what he means.”

Some of the topics in the course include:

The influences that shaped Francis’s theology The principles guiding the program of Francis’s pontificate How Pope Francis’s understands tradition What Francis means by “indietrism,” “mercy,” “synodality,” and “clericalism”

Right now, Pedro is launching a beta version of the course, meaning that participants will have access to the course at a discounted rate and will have the opportunity to provide feedback and suggestions to improve the course and help contribute to its ongoing development. If the result is positive, Pedro will consider developing more courses about Pope Francis and/or other topics in the future. Each individual lesson will be pre-recorded so that you can participate according to your schedule.

Pedro will host a live webinar on July 22, at 10 AM EDT, to introduce the course. This overview will include a presentation of its highlights and structure. During this webinar, the participants get to meet Pedro and ask questions about the course.

To register for the webinar, please click this link. After registering, you can access the event by clicking here. You can also preorder the course now, by clicking here.

Don’t miss it!

