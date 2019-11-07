National populist org behind traditionalist opposition to Pope Francis

Now that the dust has settled after the Vatican’s summit on the Amazon, one unlikely result has been the surfacing of the connection between Pope Francis’ most avid traditionalist opposers and a broader organized network that has the aim of disseminating a particular brand of national populism.
Tradition, Family and Property (TFP), a group that originated during Brazil’s dictatorial regime and is known for its far-right attacks on “progressive” politics and nationalist defense of traditions, has been found to be one of the strategic and intellectual centers of the opposition against Pope Francis and his reforms. Not only have those intellectually close to TFP been supplying lines to certain elements of the conservative media, but it has also come to light that the group is close to the very activists and media organizations that have outwardly opposed Francis’s pontificate over the last several years.
The breaking point came when Bernardo Küster, a Brazilian social media figure known for his vicinity to the national populist president Jair Bolsonaro and outward rejection of Francis, was found to be the source of allegations of a “communist” and “pro-abortion” infiltration within the Vatican’s Synod on the Amazon. Küster himself claims that his own form of Catholicism derives from TFP and believes the teachings of the group’s founder, the traditionalist and dictatorial sympathizer Plinio Corrêa de Oliveira, to be a potential font of renewal within the Church.
However, the relationship between TFP and opposition to Pope Francis is deeper. The organized opposition to Francis that emerged after his 2013 election and is represented by figures like John-Henry Westen of LifeSiteNews and organizations like Voice of the Family, are closely interwoven with the global branches of TFP. These anti-Francis traditionalists often prop up conferences and parallel summits in an effort to openly criticize what they perceive as the politicization of the Church under Francis. And what has recently surfaced is how TFP, and its many global branches and intellectual figures, are either instrumental to the organization of these events or even the very ones that set them in motion.
On October 4, on the eve of the synod on the Amazon, known traditionalist critics of Francis such as Westen, the Italian restorationist intellectual Roberto de Mattei, and Church Militant founder and far-right activist Michael Voris, met in Rome to discuss the “designs against the Catholic faith” that are “rooted in the current pontificate.” Present at this conference as one of the keynote speakers was José Antonio Ureta, a figure that is currently considered TFP’s most active intellectual guru and critic of Francis. Similarly, TFP’s global network — and especially its US branch, its most numerous and wealthy foothold — actively supported and publicized the event on its platforms and disseminated the conference’s material throughout its many local student and activist groups.
More recently, it has also surfaced that last week’s event with Cardinals Raymond Burke and Gerhard Müller, two voices known for their opposition to Francis, was co-sponsored by the American branch of TFP. The event, officially organized by the Napa Institute, sought to provide a defense for the “assault on the priesthood” that had been witnessed during the Synod on the Amazon — which proposed to allow married men to become ordained priests (something which is already allowed in some Eastern Churches and for former Anglican ministers in the Latin Church).
But the interaction between TFP and these traditionalist critics is not merely organizational. In preparation for the 2015 Synod on the Family, a document was published that sought to warn against the risk Francis posed to the Church’s traditional view of the family. According to EWTN’s National Catholic Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin in his book, The Rigging of a Synod (2015), the document was a joint effort of TFP and Voice of the Family.
In fact, Pentin himself, who has recently been reported to have met Küster on several occasions and peddled the Brazilian social media figure’s allegations about a “pro-abortion” infiltration, has published TFP material on his personal blog, including an article by TFP’s Juan Antonio Varas, known for his anti-Semitic views and sympathies for the Catholic Inquisition.
But of the traditionalists opposers to Francis, the one with the most sympathy for TFP is LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor in-chief and Voice of the Family activist John-Henry Westen. Aside from the many events in which he co-organized with TFP members or invited them to take part, Westen has also been a vocal defender of the US-based TFP Student Action group. In one particular instance, on October 11, Westen came out in support of a TFP Student Action protest that had actively provoked students at George Washington University on September 30. Westen, in an article published on LifeSiteNews, describes the students that responded to the TFP protesters as “an angry violent mob.”
TFP and its many global branches are considered an ultra-traditionalist political movement that has the avowed intent of promoting a far-right national populist program, as seen in Brazil’s president Bolsonaro. The highpoint of its influence was in Brazil during the dictatorship and is today considered a cult by many.
The group’s founder, the now-deceased Corrêa de Oliveira, was an active supporter of the dictatorial regime in Brazil and supported conservative bishops Antônio de Castro Mayer and Geraldo de Proença Sigaud during their attempts to undermine the proceedings of the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s.
These two bishops, de Castro Mayer and de Proença Sigaud, co-organized the anti-Second Vatican Council group, Coetus Internationalis Patrum, along with its most known exponent, the ultra-traditionalist Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre.
TFP today, despite its links with elements of the conservative media, is still broadly considered by many “too extreme,” even among traditionalists. Some working in conservative pro-life and pro-family lobbying groups in Europe have said that any association with TFP is “politically lethal.”
Yet, despite the group’s political program and negative connotation within ecclesial and political circles, it remains a central player in the much-followed and much-supported attack on Francis and his call to reaffirm the Church’s preferential option for the poor and excluded.
Daniele Palmer is a freelance journalist. He studied history in London and is preparing a PhD on French Political Thought.
Thanks for this, I get their material but will now stop!
Authoritarianism often marches into the world through the door of right wing Catholicism masquerading as tradtionalism. Truly traditional Catholicism is this movement’s opponent. Pope Francis understands fully the nature of this opposition and we need to as well. Thank you for this article.
An important article. Thanks for this.
Great article, thank you. On top of worrying about what this is doing to the Church, the realization that this populist political movement is so widespread is very disheartening. It says a lot about human frailty, gullibility and selfishness.
Hi Daniele, thank you for this article. You have written in a coherent manner everything I’ve been saying for the duration if the Francis pontificate.
All the names you mention i knew about and i believe you’ve left out the UK connection, the Munich connection, and other nations’ connections. It has been an all out unrelenting attack against His Holiness pope Francis.
Why? Don’t really know.
My theory is that a those characters have waited for BXVI to recover before bringing him to the Chair of Peter. Again. Or perhaps even a favourite cardinal.
My sadness is first that there is such horror in Catholic Church. And sadness that many good people have followed these wicked people.
Perhsps one of Pope Francis’s downfall is the fact that he has a very good friend who is a Rabbi and this is a negative in their estimation of him.
All the negativity and attacks have been so that the Holy Father could be encouraged to resign or if that fails to help to push him.
These folks despise the theology of Benedict XVI as much as they do Francis (it’s not like there is a huge difference once you look more deeply), so I don’t see why they’d want him back. They hated John Paul II, Paul VI, and John XXIII, and many of them even say nasty things about Pius XII. The problem is that while they like outward traditional liturgical forms, what they hate is evangelism. They hate mercy, they hate love.
” Pope Francis’s downfall is the fact that he has a very good friend who is a Rabbi and this is a negative in their estimation of him.” Is this a serious statement? Breaking news today, Pope Francis is now alleged to have stated 4 years ago to his atheist journalist friend Scalfari, that Jesus not only was simply a man while on earth, BUT that his resurrection was only spiritual, and not physical. We will wait for a denial from the Vatican, but as usual we will not hear a peep from the Pope. Here lies the problem, not his friendship with a Rabbi.
The Vatican has already denied it, during the Synod. This news is old hat
And the Pope has no obligation to address these kinds of things. He has a Press Office for a reason
Pedro, This allegation regarding the physical resurrection of Jesus was not denied during the Synod, it was just reported today. The Pope ABSOLUTELY has the obligation to denounce such a heretical statement falsely attributed to him in a major Italian Newspaper.
False
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/amp/news/vatican-pope-francis-never-said-what-scalfari-reported-about-divinity-of-jesus-christ-49912
Pedro, please read my actual comment. The NEW allegation is that Pope Francis told Scalfari that the resurrection of Jesus was spiritual, NOT PHYSICAL. This according to a new book just released today written by Scalfari.
For years is seems to be the common goal of neutering the papacy. This just my conjecture, but I’ve had it for years. They need the pope to be deposed or ignorable whenever he teaches things they don’t like, like the scandal of the global economic system. They need a pope who will only teach whatever they want to year. Part of the scam is to create so much chaos Catholics think obedience to the pope is papolatry since he’s a heretic or apostate.
What was the nature of the TFP “active” provocation at GWU? From what I saw they were verbally abused and at one point spat at for handing out pro-life literature before being confronted by an evidently angry crowd of pro-abortionists. Was there some facet of TFP’s conduct here that I’m not aware of?
Sorry, but You lost me at your first sentence,
“Now that the dust has settled after the Vatican’s summit on the Amazon,…”
Because it hasn’t… the ridiculous and bizarre events surrounding the Pachamama fiasco has kicked off a firestorm that will explain further opposition to this Papacy without the need for conspiracies. It is unfortunate indeed but what is to come is not far right opposition through marginal political organizations, but grassroots outcry against the continued unsettling actions of the current Pontificate. It is very sad, but totally explainable by the inexplicable actions of the current leadership of the Church. I pray for Holy Mother Church, the Holy Father and the perplexed and concerned faithful that are his flock.
Cian,
I’m not perplexed and concerned about what you describe as “the inexplicable actions of the current leadership of the Church.” Moreover, said actions have already been addressed and examined over and over in numerous articles on this site, so they are certainly not “inexplicable” to all Catholics.
Whether regarding the indigenous carvings at the Amazon Synod, or regarding, basically, any other matter, period, which has sources such as LifeSite News, Church Militant, Taylor Marshall, etc., so up in arms about Pope Francis– for myself, I am at peace with, and joyful to have, Francis as our Vicar of Christ– and millions upon millions of other Catholics, in the U.S. and around the world, seem to agree. Filipino Catholics, from what I have seen, tend to have great, exuberant love and support for Pope Francis, as do Nigerian Catholics. What are they seeing, and loving, so much, in him and his teachings, that some “perplexed and concerned” Western Catholics are missing?
In one very prominent example, the Nigerian Bishops recently put out a statement explicitly affirming their loyalty to, and firm support of, Pope Francis and his leadership and teachings, and explicitly decrying his outspoken critics in the Church. To say the least, the Nigerian bishops are not exactly known for their doctrinal or practical lukewarmness, ambiguity, or heterodoxy. How can it be that such stalwart defenders of Catholic orthodoxy are defenders of a Pope whom you and some other Catholics seem to perceive as being confusing, in not inexplicable, in many ways?
Certainly not all, but at least *some* of their defense of, and loyalty to, the Pope might be attributable to the fact that, while they are *obviously aware* that there is criticism of Pope Francis from some Catholics, the Nigerian bishops, I am fairly sure, don’t tend to spend a lot of time *getting their news about him* from Catholic websites which daily, hourly, relentlessly, criticize the Pope, often (usually) inaccurately. Thanks be to God, the Nigerian bishops know that it’s not good to feed one’s mind, heart, and soul with explicitly biased charges and/or rants against Pope Francis that are, fairly predictably, not based upon what he *actually, publicly teaches* as Pope.
Christopher, I agree that the Nigerian Bishops are not informed on the daily activities and actions of Pope Francis. Truth be told, I suspect 80% of the weekly Mass attendees are not either. Ask Catholics their opinion of the Amazon Synod, and most have no idea the synod even took place. The big difference today when compared to the Vatican II council is the internet and the ability to receive news immediately. I suspect the outcome of the Spirit of Vatican II would be much different had we all access to important Vatican news as it was occurring back then.
Actually, since you have been just proven wrong about Scalfari, I suspect it is not the Nigerian bishops who are not informed. I suspect that you take most of your (mis)information from news sites and pundits hostile to the Holy Father. People who are informed from outside that ideological bubble will not share your concerns
Pedro, is the Italian Newspaper La Repubblica a right wing newspaper? FYI – In a front-page article in Tuesday’s La Repubblica, Scalfari expands on his earlier quote from Pope Francis, where the Holy Father is interpreted as rejecting the divinity of Jesus while on earth, and dovetails that statement with Francis’ alleged denial of Christ’s bodily resurrection.
According to Scalfari, Pope Francis said, “He [Jesus] was a man until he was put in the sepulchre by the women who restored his corpse. That night in the sepulchre the man disappeared and from that cave came out in the form of a spirit that met the women and the Apostles, still preserving the shadow of the person, and then definitively disappeared.”
Okay, so Scalfari made a new claim from his interview that as you stated, was from 4 years ago. He made the headlines during the Synod for reporting something from the same interview which was officially denied by the Vatican. He also made the headlines 2 years ago for reporting something from the same interview which was officially denied by the Vatican. And we are supposed to do what with this new piece of information, besides not giving to Scalfari the credibility that we already know he does not have? Are we supposed to make a big deal out of this because…?
Pedro, as I have made clear, all I and many other faithful Catholics ask for is the Pope to personally clear up this confusion. Personally denounce these heretical statements as lies from his friend Scalfari. It needs to be done NOW.
No. The Vatican has already denied that Scalfari is a credible source. People are not stupid, they can connect the dots by themselves.
And anyone who wants to know what Francis teaches and thinks about the divinity of Jesus or His Resurrection needs not go farther than the multitude of speeches, homilies, apostolic exhortations and encyclicals published by Francis and which are accessible on the Vatican website.
People are not stupid. Any high placed person who was falsely accused of such damaging statements would not sit idly by and let his underlings deny such accusations, especially the Vicar of Christ, involving the denial of the divinity and resurrection of Jesus.
Right… so we’re supposed to dismiss the wealth of papal teachings and writings about the topic and believe that Francis actually said those things that the Vatican already denied he said, just because he hasn’t *personally* done it? That’s reasonable /sarcasm