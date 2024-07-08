Mel Gibson praises Vigano, invites him to California

Honestly this situation can hardly get more ridiculous.

Assuming this isn’t a parody (and there’s no reason to think it is), Mel Gibson has entered the fray with an open letter expressing his support of the disgraced and freshly-excommunicated schismatic archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano.

Gibson, whose father Hutton was an outspoken Holocaust denier and one of the first prominent sedevacantists, has long been known to share his father’s religious views, building a private traditionalist chapel on his property in Agoura Hills, California.

In recent years, Gibson has collaborated with Catholics outside the sedevacantist world, appearing by video at a Chicago rally for “Cancelled Priests” in September 2021 and hosting a secretive “super-charging retreat” for a group of priests including the suspended Fr. James Altman of La Crosse and Fr. Dave Nix of the Archdiocese of Denver in January of that year.

Now Gibson has weighed in on the Vigano affair. Excerpt:

Dear Archbishop, I’m sure you expected nothing else from Jorge Bergoglio. I know that you know he has no authority whatsoever – so I’m not sure how this will effect you going forward- I hope you will continue to say mass & receive the sacraments yourself – it really is a badge of honor to be shunned by the false, post conciliar church. You have my sympathies that you suffer publicly this grave injustice. To me & many others you are a most courageous Hero. As always, you have hit the nail on the head regarding the illegitimacy of Francis. You express the core problems with the institution that has eclipsed the true church & I applaud your courage in expressing that, but more than that in maintaining fidelity to the true church! You are a modern day Athanasius! I have all respect for the way you defend Christ & his church. I agree with you 100% that the post conciliar church of Vatican II is a counterfeit church. This is why I built a Catholic Church that only worships traditionally. You are welcome to come & say mass there anytime. Of course being called a schismatic & being excommunicated by Jorge Bergoglio is like a badge of honor when you consider he is a total apostate & expels you from a false institution. … As you already know he has no power to excommunicate you because he is not even a Catholic. So rejoice! I am with you & I hope Bergoglio excommunicates me from his false church also.

Assertive words from a highly unstable (but very wealthy) man. The schism may be hard to take seriously, but it is surely well-funded.

