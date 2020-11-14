Making a Holy Ruckus

Earlier today, I joined my friends Josh Moldiz and Fr. Pat Mullan for a live podcast with The Holy Ruckus, a Catholic media apostolate that Josh started a few years ago with some other local Catholics in the DC area. We talked about Pope Francis, our faith background, and some of the inner workings of Where Peter Is, as well as the message we’re trying to deliver and the audience we want to serve.

I encourage our readers to connect with The Holy Ruckus on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, and to read their blogs as well!

Josh and Fr. Pat, great chatting with you guys!