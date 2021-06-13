Live tonight on The Critical Catholic: The Death of Pope John Paul I

by ·

This week on the critical Catholic, D.W. Lafferty and Mike Lewis shift gears and discuss the questions and conspiracies surrounding the death of Pope John Paul I, who died unexpectedly in 1978 at the age of 65 after serving as pope for only 33 days. Starts at 8 p.m. EST.

DW Lafferty

D.W. Lafferty, PhD, is a Catholic husband, dad, and independent scholar from Ontario, Canada. He works in higher education and has published articles on the literature of Wyndham Lewis, the conspiracy theory of Douglas Reed, and the life and legacy of Engelbert Dollfuss. Online, he tweets as @rightscholar.

