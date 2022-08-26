Live this Saturday: “Amoris Laetitia: Conflicting Interpretations”

You’re invited to a discussion that will be livestreamed tomorrow (Saturday, August 27, 2022), at 15:00 GMT (10:00 EST). The event will be livestreamed on Facebook and on Where Peter Is (above). It will also be recorded for future viewing and listening on various platforms.

In this event, Pedro Gabriel will discuss the issues and controversies surrounding Pope Francis’s 2016 post-synodal apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia with seminary professor and author Eduardo J. Echeverria, moderated by Dr. James Keating.

In the six years since the release of Amoris Laetitia, contrary positions and interpretations of the document have cemented, especially in the US Church. Emotions over the exhortation have run high, and disagreements about its crucial eighth chapter have had serious consequences in the Church, from the aftermath of the dubia of the four cardinals to the severing of personal and professional relationships. As a Church, we have often failed to engage in charitable and serious dialogue on the important issues raised by the exhortation, adding to the disunity in the Church. Where Peter Is began largely as a response to the critics of the exhortation and a defense of the orthodoxy of Pope Francis’s teaching, but by the time we came around, there were very few who seemed interested in engaging serious defenses of the pope’s reasoning.

It can be argued that the debate over Amoris Laetitia is a microcosm of the debate over Francis’s papacy and of the polarization in the contemporary Church. Hopefully a charitable and well-intentioned dialogue between two very knowledgeable Catholics of good will can help begin to thaw the icy tension in the Church.

Please join us!

Speaker bios:

Dr. Eduardo J. Echeverria is Professor of Philosophy and Systematic Theology at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit. He earned his doctorate in philosophy from the Free University in Amsterdam and his S.T.L. from the University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome. He is the author of several books, including Pope Francis: The Legacy of Vatican II (Lectio Publishing: Revised and Expanded edition, 2019). Dr. Echeverria recently discussed his views on Pope Francis and Amoris Laetitia, as well as his impressions of Pedro Gabriel’s book, with Eric Sammons on the “Crisis Point” podcast. He also recently discussed Pope Francis and the legacy of Vatican II with Dr. Larry Chapp. Dr. Pedro Gabriel is one of the co-founders of Where Peter Is, where he remains as one of its main contributors. He is the author of The Orthodoxy of Amoris Laetitia (Wipf and Stock Publishers, March 2022), which addresses the most common arguments against Amoris Laetitia and shows how the exhortation can be reconciled with Catholic orthodoxy. Currently, he is taking classes in moral theology at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross. He is also a medical oncologist, an Internet journalist (Diploma with Honors from the London School of Journalism), a parish reader, and a published writer of Catholic novels. Pedro discussed his book during a livestream discussion with papal biographer Austen Ivereigh, Secretary to the Pontifical Commission on Latin America Rodrigo Lopez, author Stephen Walford, and Where Peter Is editor Mike Lewis. You can watch it here.

Dr. James F. Keating is currently the Director the Humanities Program at Providence College and Associate Professor of Theology there. He is editor of the forthcoming Restoring Ancient Beauty: The Revival of Thomistic Theology.

