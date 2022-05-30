Josephology meets Peterology

This was really fun. Saturday night, I joined my friend (and possibly distant cousin) John D. Lewis for a “Cuppa Joe” on his St. Joseph-themed podcast.

Our heads are a bit small at the bottom but that’s part of the charm. If you’re interested in Josephology, I highly encourage you to subscribe to his YouTube Channel, get his book Journey with Joseph, and join his Facebook group, Josephology. He also produced a video series based on his book that you should check out.

In our conversation, we discuss how his devotion to St. Joseph led to him naming a son Joseph and how my devotion to St. Peter led to naming one of my sons Peter. We speculate whether St. Joseph and St. Peter ever met (he has a cool theory about that). We also revisit the piece he wrote for WPI in March, “Who’s the greatest pope of St. Joseph?“

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.