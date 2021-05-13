JOIN US Tonight – Prophetic Motherhood in a World of Ideals

by ·

Tonight, Rachel Amiri and Melinda Ribnek are joined by Thabo Bailey Hall and Theresa Zoe Williams to talk about what it’s like to come up against the idealization of motherhood in the culture and in our Church.

What are some ways we have come to understand motherhood in terms of growth in limits and in suffering?

How have we come to know and love Mary, the Mother of God, in her real prophetic and maternal role?

Join us at 8PM Eastern / 5PM Pacific right here or on our Facebook Page.


 

