Is Pope Francis really confusing?

Today, I’d like to draw your attention to an excellent video by the Franciscan friar Fr. Casey Cole. Fr. Casey has a very popular podcast and YouTube apostolate called “Breaking in the Habit.” The mission of this media apostolate is to evangelize and catechize in the way of St. Francis of Assisi.

Fr. Casey, who was ordained in 2019, has built up a ministry that is incredibly accessible and informative to Catholics and all people who are interested in deepening their faith. Here he takes on complaints that many Catholics have about Pope Francis, and he asks us to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. He identifies four reasons people find him confusing, and what we can do to understand him better.

