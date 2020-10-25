How to watch the “Francesco” documentary, Oct 25-31

In all the media attention given to one brief clip from the upcoming documentary “Francesco,” not much mention has been made of how and when you can see it.

It will stream online, beginning today (Sunday, October 25) beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern time, as a part of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. There will be a live Q&A following the 3 p.m. screening. Due to the pandemic, the film festival is online this year, so you don’t have to be in Savannah to see it. Tickets to see the film from today through the end of the festival are $5 and can be purchased here.

According to Vatican News:

Evgeny Afineevsky finished shooting “Francesco” last June, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. He uses hugely impactful images to recount various themes such as the pandemic, racism and sexual abuse. The film deals with the war in Syria and Ukraine as well as with the persecution of Rohingya Muslims. In the communiqué presenting the work, we read that in the film Pope Francis answers questions “with wisdom and generosity” sharing “moving examples of his life lessons”, relaunching ideals that “can help us build a bridge to a better future and grow as a global community”.

Please note that virtual “seating” is limited. From the festival’s FAQ page:

Will there be an unlimited amount of tickets available for each film? No. Ticket numbers will be limited to capacities comparable to those of physical cinema spaces. Certain films will have more restrictive audience limits. Our tickets and passes typically sell out quickly, so make sure to make your purchases as soon as possible!

Once again, click here to purchase tickets.